The following Hastings High seniors were honored in a college signing ceremony held Wednesday at the school:

Baseball — Markus Miller, Hastings College

Basketball — Maddie Hilgendorf, Buena Vista; Libby Landgren, Doane

Cheer — Destiny Schultz, Hastings College

Football — Seth Aipperspach, Doane; Ashton Ground, Hastings College; Max Johnson, Central Missouri; Markus Koletic, Hastings College

Soccer — Summer Parnell, Western Nebraska Community College

Softball — Peytin Hudson, Ottawa; KK Laux, Minnesota State-Mankato; Faith Molina, Doane; Kaelan Schultz, Hastings

Swimming — Jacob Haase, Morningside

Track & field — Connor Riley, Hastings College; Reagan Shoemaker, Doane

Volleyball — Camaron Pfeifer, Southeast Community College; Katelyn Shaw, Peru State

