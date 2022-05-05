The following Hastings High seniors were honored in a college signing ceremony held Wednesday at the school:
Baseball — Markus Miller, Hastings College
Basketball — Maddie Hilgendorf, Buena Vista; Libby Landgren, Doane
Cheer — Destiny Schultz, Hastings College
Football — Seth Aipperspach, Doane; Ashton Ground, Hastings College; Max Johnson, Central Missouri; Markus Koletic, Hastings College
Soccer — Summer Parnell, Western Nebraska Community College
Softball — Peytin Hudson, Ottawa; KK Laux, Minnesota State-Mankato; Faith Molina, Doane; Kaelan Schultz, Hastings
Swimming — Jacob Haase, Morningside
Track & field — Connor Riley, Hastings College; Reagan Shoemaker, Doane
Volleyball — Camaron Pfeifer, Southeast Community College; Katelyn Shaw, Peru State
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.