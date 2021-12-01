The Hastings swim team has had quite a run the last several years, sending athletes to the state meet on a consistent basis and often bringing back medals. That’s still not out of the realm of possibility for the 2021-22 season, but Hastings doesn’t have the experience in the pool it has become accustomed to having.
“After two year of large talented graduating classes, we have a very young team trying to maintain the level of success,” said Hastings head coach Charles Scribner. “Numbers are up with a large number of athletes starting their first year on the team.”
On the boys side, Jacob Haase leads the charge going into his senior season. He’s a returning state qualifier that Scribner said plans to swim at the collegiate level. Max Faris qualified for state in the relay events, gaining valuable experience for his junior season.
Scribner also said Andrew Heckman could have a big season, saying that this year is “his time to step into a major role on the team.”
Abby Lauder qualified for the state meet as a freshman last year and will be a key swimmer for Hastings. The team also brings back sophomores Kaitlyn Mousel, Izzy Cervany, and Lucy Fago — all of which were also state qualifiers in the relay races.
Abbey Fish is expected to make an immediate impact for Hastings, according to Scribner.
Hastings will host its own invite on Saturday and will also host the GNAC tournament on Feb. 11-12, 2022.
Schedule
Dec — 2, at Kearney tri; 4, Hastings invite; 10, McCook invite; 14, at Kearney; 17, at Lincoln Southeast invite; 18, at Lincoln Southeast invite
Jan — 8, at Kearney invite; 11, Hastings quad; 14, at Lincoln High invite; 15, at Lincoln High invite; 20, vs. Columbus; 28, at Westside invite; 28, at Westside invite
Feb — 4, Hastings double dual; 5, Kearney invite; 11, GNAC meet at Hastings; 12, GNAC meet at Hastings
