The city of Hastings wants the public to know that although the Nebraska School Activities Association is moving the state softball championship games to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, all is not lost for Hastings as an NSAA venue.
The city issued a news release Thursday pulling together comments from local officials responsible for making the tournament run each year.
Hastings has been the host site for the state softball tournament since 2008, with all games played at the Bill Smith Softball Complex. The event is a boon for the local hospitality industry, including motels, hotels and restaurants, as well as fuel sellers and other businesses.
On Wednesday, NSAA announced a change in tournament format that will place the finals at UNO's two-year-old Connie Claussen Field. From there, the championship games will be televised live through Nebraska Public Media on a Monday.
While the championship games will be moved out of Hastings, the city said, that accounts for just three games in all — and the Smith complex will continue to play host to up to 42 games over a three-day period in mid-October.
In 2023, the games in Hastings will be played the week of Oct. 8-14, and the finals in Omaha will be Oct. 16. In past years, the entire tournament has played out on a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
In Thursday's news release, Tracy Douglas, activities director for Hastings Public Schools, said Hastings is continuing to work in partnership with the NSAA to host the preliminary rounds of the tournament.
“We will continue to provide a great environment for teams and fans traveling to the community for three days,” Douglas said.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said he knew the NSAA was weighing some options for changes to the tournament but was unaware of anything official until the organization’s board of directors took an actual vote on the matter Wednesday. (The vote tally was 7-1.)
Hastings has two years left on the current five-year contract to play host to the tournament. Hassenstab said while he expects stiff competition for the entire tournament when the next bid comes up, the Smith Softball Complex has handled challenges thrown its way and has adapted well with the growth of the tournament over the years.
Hastings has played host to the tournament since 2008.
The contract to host tournament is between Hastings Public Schools and NSAA.
The Nebraska Softball Association owns the fields, and the organization provides the site free of charge.
The city does the field maintenance for the tournament free of charge.
HPS is responsible for getting all volunteers and for tournament coordination before and during the event. Organizers make an appeal each year for volunteers to help as gate attendants.
In Thursday’s news release, Hassenstab said Hastings has made the tournament a turnkey operation for the NSAA.
The city has made improvements to the complex to help make the tournament a better experience for players, including adding new outfield fences and extending the dugouts and backstops.
Improvements to the complex continue.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0-1 at their regular meeting Jan. 21 to approve a $25,000 Convention and Visitors Bureau improvement fund grant request from the Nebraska Softball Association to construct eight warm-up bullpens on fields 1-4.
The entire cost to construct eight bullpens is nearly $70,000. Construction would begin in the spring and be complete by June 1.
Adding the bullpens will address a need expressed by coaches of teams that have competed in the state tournament.
