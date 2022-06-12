A Hastings man was arrested Friday when more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in his possession during a traffic stop, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
Troopers with NSP, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, arrested Robert Williams, 52, the patrol said in a news release.
The stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 33rd Street. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 17 ounces of methamphetamine.
Williams was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Adams County Jail.
The TRIDENT task force includes the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island PD, Hastings PD, Kearney PD, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
