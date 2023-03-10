The following youths were recognized as Students of the Week at Hastings Middle School for the week ending March 2:
8A: Zara Osgood
8B: Sara Lehrling
7A: Jaquelyne Carrillo
7B: Alissa Warner
6A: Jayleigh Berney
6B: Lily Cleveland
