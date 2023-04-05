The following youths were named Students of the Week at Hastings Middle School recently:
Week ending March 16: Drake Lebeau, 6A; Shepherd Haynes, 6B; Jaquelyne Carrillo, 7A; Jaxon Brooks, 7B; Kolt Hudson, 8A; Tregan Way, 8B
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 3:33 pm
Week ending March 23: Lexa Gonzalez Flores, 6A; Emma Wilson, 6B; Mystery Moffett, 7A; Reagan Gant, 7B; Gabi Lind, 8A; Jaelynn Rodgers, 8B
Week ending March 30: Ember Frerichs, 6A; Eddie Pruitt, 6B; Sebastian Stack, 7A; Melanie Dominguez, 7B; Carlos Gutierrez, 8A; Athena Barney, 8B
