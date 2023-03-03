A number of youths were recognized recently as Students of the Week at Hastings Middle School.
The students are listed by the date for the end of the week in which they were honored, as well as by grade level and pod.
Feb. 16: Maddy Karr, 8A; Ethan Prickett, 8B; Briseidy Diaz, 7A; Jaden Lim, 7B; Alyssa Davis, 6A; Layla Schmidt, 6B
Feb. 23: Owen Ablott, 8A; Bennett Baack, 8B; Miguel Lagunas, 7A; Rydan Williams, 7B; Alice Saenzpardo, 6A; Colby Detter, 6B
