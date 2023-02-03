Numerous students at Hastings School were recognized as HMS Students of the Week during the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
The students are listed by the date when their honor week ended, with grade level and pod (A or B) noted.
Numerous students at Hastings School were recognized as HMS Students of the Week during the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
The students are listed by the date when their honor week ended, with grade level and pod (A or B) noted.
Dec. 15, 2022: 8A: Sam Horn; 8B: Brayson Richardson; 7A: Audrey Keilig; 7B: Kellan Mills; 6A: Jenesys Mendoza; 6B: Bently Riblett
Dec. 8, 2022: 8A: Elody Horstmann; 8B: Araya Schroeder; 7A: Sam Avers; 7B: Cara Dever; 6A: Brogan Longoria; 6B: Mikayla Kenton
Dec. 1, 2022: 8A: Bennet Studley; 8B: Micah Kugler; 7A: Simon Woods; 7B: Claire Cecrle; 6A: Monroe Runcie; 6B: Ebrima Minteh
Nov. 17, 2022: 8A: Sophia Reynolds; 8B: Camila Hilerio Peraza; 7A: Arabella Limper; 7B: Anakin Jarzynka; 6A: Korbyn Glover; 6B: Arianna Hoffman
Nov. 10, 2022: 8A: Jonah Crecelius; 8B: Brayden Voorhees; 7A: Kennedy Bruckman; 7B: Kiera Devaney; 6A: Sophia Buller; 6B: Josh Stidd
Nov. 3, 2022: 8A: Kiera Heil; 8B: McKenzie Hill; 7A: Lucas Matson; 7B: Percy Contreras; 6A: Jonathan Pedraza Arizmendi; 6B: Hannah Zalman
Oct. 27, 2022: 8A: Atticus Hinkle; 8B: Spencer Woods; 7A: Zoey Pittsey; 7B: Ada Kelley; 6A: Lidia Hilerio Peraza; 6B: Cole Kissinger
Oct. 20, 2022: 8A: Manon Buderus; 8B: Adelyn Harsson; 7A: Jorge Lagos Bautista; 7B: Angel Guzman; 6A: Kevin Oliva Serrano; 6B: Jose Pena
Oct. 6, 2022: 8A: Chloe Balheim; 8B: Aiden Hall; 7A: Esther Allen Pickett; 7B: Bo Shepard; 6A: Autumn Barney; 6B: Meredith Oliver
Sept. 29, 2022: 8A: Blake Bauman; 8B: Xiomara Lagunas; 7A: John Kayden Bartunek; 7B: Ella Tinsman; 6A: Darling Dieken; 6B: Corbin Donner
Sept. 22, 2022: 8A: Addie Lakin; 8B: Khris Matul Rosales; 7A: Peyton Mitchell; 7B: Collin Hermes; 6A: Kyler Johnson; 6B: Sienna Aipperspach
Sept. 15, 2022: 8A: Hayden Shoemaker; 8B: Giselle Henriquez; 7A: Cash Evans; 7B: Lyla Adam; 6A: Gabi Meyers; 6B: Ayden Johnson
Sept. 8, 2022: 8A: Briseyda Carrillo; 8B: Rigoberto Castro; 7A: Kylie Ansbach; 7B: Omar Ceron Milan; 6A: Jonah Kugler; 6B: Oriana Vista
Sept. 1, 2022: 8A: Kaleb Krueger; 8B: Addy Nelson; 7A: Adre Davis; 7B: Easton Savage; 6A: Summer Cihal; 6B: Andrew Peeler
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.