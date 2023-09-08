Have you ever wanted to go on an adult field trip where you can enjoy an adult beverage while riding a bus around a learning a little bit of local history?
The Hastings Museum is giving adults that opportunity through coffee and cocktail cruises of south-central and southwestern Adams County.
“We cover a lot of early history so kind of those pioneers and those early settlers and all of that good stuff but we do it in a fun way so we kind of have a different approach to it and tell you stories you haven’t heard before and some that are a little shocking, things you wouldn’t necessarily hear in a normal history class,” said Curtis Gosser, curator of exhibits at the Hastings Museum.
Several years ago, the museum started hosting walking and biking tours of areas of Hastings with the most recent historical tours of University Avenue drawing 100 guests.
Gosser said the idea for the bus tours came from that coupled with the inquiry of a patron about the idea of a history tour blended with a party bus giving guests the opportunity to enjoy an adult beverage while learning a little history.
“Russanne and I instantly liked that idea but it took a few years to figure logistics and talk with the city,” Gosser said of Russanne Hoff, curator of education. “It takes a few hoops to jump through to get that approved but the city hopped on board and we figured it all out. We also know everyone isn’t a drinker so that’s why we offer the coffee cruise in addition to the cocktail cruise.”
The first two cruises, which last about 3.5 hours each, were held Aug. 26 and were sold out with a total of 42 guests on each of the two buses. This tour takes guests through south-central and southwest Adams County as there isn’t enough time to cover the entire county in the time allotted.
“We do make stops around the county and so the nice thing about doing the bus tour is we get to go to some of these historical sites and you get to go to the towns in Adams County as well,” Gosser said.
On this tour, guests get to visit the site of an Oregon Trail station. While the building isn’t there, the trail still is and guests can imagine what it was like there 175 years ago.
Gosser said one major highlight of the tour is an original sod house build around 1880-1881 that has been preserved by an Adams County resident to the point that bus tour guests are able to even go inside.
“It’s cool to be transported back in time and step into one of those early homes,” Gosser said.
Gosser said the best part of the tour for he and Hoff is getting to hear the personal stories of the guests who have connections to people and places on the tour.
During their stop in Holstein, Gosser said he learned of the popularity of a bar and dance hall that to most people would just look like an old deteriorating building. One couple told the group they hosted their wedding reception in that building.
“The thing we like the most about the tours is the personal stories that are shared with us,” Gosser said. “You get the personal connection. It’s not just some old building that is falling apart. It was a hopping bar on the lower level and a dance hall on top. When they shared their story, other people shared those stories too. It’s nice when you get that personal history.”
Two more coffee tours are scheduled for Sept. 16 and tickets are still available.
Moving forward, Gosser said demand will determine if they continue this tour for a few more weekends in the fall and spring before hosting new tours in a different part of the county.
There is a fee for these tours in order to help cover the cost of renting the bus and handicap accessibility is not available on this tour. For more information, call 402-461-2399 or visit www.hastingsmuseum.org.
