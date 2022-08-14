The Hastings Museum, which is home to the must-see “Kool-Aid: Discover the Dream” permanent exhibit, will open its doors, grounds and arms to visitors in town for this weekend’s Kool-Aid Days festival.

A special discount on museum and Super Screen Theatre admission will be available all three days. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

