The Hastings Museum, which is home to the must-see “Kool-Aid: Discover the Dream” permanent exhibit, will open its doors, grounds and arms to visitors in town for this weekend’s Kool-Aid Days festival.
A special discount on museum and Super Screen Theatre admission will be available all three days. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, special free outdoor activities are planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. These include yard games and a Kool-Aid stand.
Trolley service will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to shuttle visitors between the museum and the Adams County Fairgrounds, where most official festival events are taking place.
Sunday’s museum schedule includes the popular Egg Drop contest. Beginning at 1 p.m., young engineers and the people who love them can use everyday materials to construct a vessel for a single raw egg. The vessels must be built on site.
Beginning at 3 p.m., museum employees will toss the vessels from the roof of the building onto the ground below. Participants then will retrieve their vessels and take them to contest officials who will unwrap the eggs to see which survived the fall intact.
Participation is free but is limited to the first 200 participants who sign in. The museum will have some construction materials available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own to make sure they have enough. In the end, the vessel cannot be more than 10 inches in diameter.
In the past, the activity has been described as an homage to Edwin Perkins, the inventor of Kool-Aid and many other consumer products, whose life’s work was addressing consumers’ everyday problems and desires through science and technology.
Large-format films showing at the Super Screen Theatre over the weekend will include “Volcanoes” and “Antarctica.” The weekend’s feature 35-mm motion picture is “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
