The Hastings Museum is inviting the public to a birthday party for the community’s sesquicentennial.
An exhibit already will commemorate the occasion.
The anniversary celebration will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the museum. Museum admission will be free.
This year is the 150th anniversary of the founding of Hastings and Adams County.
“We wanted to celebrate that and bring in all of the city to celebrate that, as well,” museum Director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson said.
For the Hastings 150 exhibit, which will be on display through the end of the year, curator of exhibits Curtis Gosser offered city staff members the opportunity to tell a personal story about any part of Hastings and the museum would incorporate an artifact or picture to go along with that.
The idea was to meld personal connections and stories with the community’s history.
“It’s kind of interesting to see what people’s connections are, what strikes them,” Kreutzer-Hodson said. “Some of them are not so crazy to me for the people I know but then others it’s like ‘Oh, yeah, that’s interesting.’ ”
Making the connection between those personal stories and the artifacts or documents gave Gosser a challenge.
“I had to do a little bit of looking or thinking creatively on how, if they wanted a specific thing,” he said.
For instance, education assistant Marie Law highlighted the Hastings City Auditorium.
Gosser found a 1924 Hastings Tribune advertisement for the City Auditorium’s grand opening, which included a showing of the 1923 film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Curator of collections Dan Brosz selected the railroad because his grandfather worked for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad.
The museum has a CBQ Railroad handcart.
“Railroads were essential to why Hastings is here in the first place, so that works in the founding of Hastings,” Gosser said.
He said it is always fun to discover hidden facts.
“It’s always really interesting when you dive into Hastings history and then just to see how a lot of these, what people are finding are important and they have connections to are things that have been written about and match up to old newspaper articles,” he said.
During the celebration, city departments will have a presence to show off city government and its different functions and share about history. Hastings Tribune and Adams County Historical Society representatives will be on hand to talk about ongoing work on a book detailing local history.
“It’s also a time for us to recognize some of the accomplishments,” Kreutzer-Hodson said. “In particular, we are going to do a ribbon cutting for our outdoor classroom.”
Mayor Corey Stutte will speak at 2 p.m., followed by the recognition of patio project donors and ribbon cutting.
Free cupcakes will be available for the first 475 people. Special Scoops also will be there.
“We’re kind of wanting to get a little bit of a birthday vibe,” Kreutzer-Hodson said.
Tents will be set up on the museum grounds for the different departments.
The planetarium show “The Sky Tonight” will be 1:30 p.m.
Kreutzer-Hodson said Hastings was platted in October 1872.
“We’re a little bit early (with a September celebration), but we kind of wanted to do something where we knew the weather would still be kind of decent because we wanted to be outside and bring in all of the other city departments,” she said.
It’s a natural fit for the museum to spearhead and play host to the celebration.
“People look to the museum for the history of various things,” she said. “We do know from community conversations in the past that our community expects us to tell our local history. This really does fit that need, that expectation of the public to pull this together.”
