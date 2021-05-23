With so many activities canceled or postponed last summer due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, organizers now are looking forward a busy summer 2021.
“I would definitely say we are busier this spring, in preparation for events happening in the next couple months,” said Anjanette Bonham, executive director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This time of year kicks off our busy season and we are looking forward to actually hosting in-person events again, as many were canceled or postponed last year due to the pandemic.”
She said it feels good to be busy again.
“I am on several different planning committees for these events and it has been fun planning them and seeing everybody’s excitement and smiles, knowing that we will be giving our community opportunities to attend fun and memorable events and activities,” she said. “It’s nice to see piles of papers and event folders on my desk again.”
Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, said calls are picking up in her office from individuals curious about upcoming activities.
“Just this morning (Friday), actually, we had a phone call wanting to know if Kool-Aid Days was going on,” she said. “Getting the information out to them that’s always a positive thing. It’s an event they were looking for that was unfortunately canceled last year, but they’re still wanting to come and take part in that this year. Those phone calls are starting to pick back up again.”
Events like the Half Hastings Races, including a half marathon, 5k and kids’ obstacle course races on June 5, and the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning on June 25 and 26, return after a year off from in-person activities.
New events like the Hastings Family YMCA’s Summer Fest on June 12, which originally was planned for 2020 and includes a zip line, bounce and slide, bungee trampolines, carnival games, dunk tank and ropes course, also fill the calendar.
One of the busiest weekends of the summer will be June 19-20, Father’s Day weekend, which includes the Nebraska State Fly-In and Tour de Nebraska in addition to the return of activities like the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo and Class B girls fast pitch state softball tournament.
“There will definitely be something for everyone to attend,” Bonham said. “We are prepared and excited to have this whirlwind weekend of activities and excited to welcome many out-of-town and out-of-state visitors to Hastings. Our community will have to be a little patient with all of the extra traffic and crowds, but it’s going to be totally worth it and so much fun.”
Nate Allen, member of Adams County Agricultural Society and past chairman of the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, said it’s exciting to have that event back in Hastings.
“One of the things they like about coming to Hastings is the community is so welcoming and supportive of them,” he said. “They have lots of activities to do while they’re here. They’re able to do all the things at the finals as far as having the events they want to host.”
This is the second of the two-year contract for the rodeo in Hastings, where it has been held the last 20 years, except last year when it took place in Burwell instead. Allen said the Ag Society plans to renew that contract again this fall.
New to the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo will be the reined Cow Horse event, which requires a rider on horseback to establish reining pattern and then work a cow.
Fairgrounds Manager Jolene Laux said it’s great to see a return to normalcy, with activities like the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, Adams County Fairfest and Oregon Trail Rodeo, which is now combined with Kool-Aid Days.
“It kind of feels like we’re back in 2019,” she said. “We’re back to our normal state of getting everything planned and stuff, our normal routine we do out here to get ready for our events. It doesn’t seem to be too different compared to other years.”
Joe Patterson of Hastings, commissioner for USA Softball of Nebraska, said the Smith Softball Complex schedule really picks up in June.
While softball was played there in 2020, Patterson is much more optimistic in 2021.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “I was very nervous and even had a conversation with the governor last year. Sen. (Steve) Halloran asked him to call me. We talked about what we could and couldn’t do. He came through and allowed us to open up.”
Last year saw a lot of changes to promote social distancing at the complex.
“To get a normal year, it’s going to be refreshing because we were kind of on pins and needles all summer last year with ‘OK, how many people are going to come out and play?’ I think it’s nice to get back to normal and not have to wear a mask everywhere you go. Hopefully we get this thing behind us pretty quick.”
