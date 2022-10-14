The Orscheln Farm & Home store in Hastings will become part of the Bomgaars farm and ranch retail chain as part of a large deal clearing the way for Tractor Supply to acquire and absorb Orscheln.

Tractor Supply and Orscheln had announced in February 2021 a deal for Orscheln to be acquired. However, the arrangement was subject to review by the Federal Trade Comnmission for antitrust concerns, given that both retailers offer similar lines of products and services to customers customers across a broad swath of the United States.

