The Orscheln Farm & Home store in Hastings will become part of the Bomgaars farm and ranch retail chain as part of a large deal clearing the way for Tractor Supply to acquire and absorb Orscheln.
Tractor Supply and Orscheln had announced in February 2021 a deal for Orscheln to be acquired. However, the arrangement was subject to review by the Federal Trade Comnmission for antitrust concerns, given that both retailers offer similar lines of products and services to customers customers across a broad swath of the United States.
Part of the solution was for 73 of 166 current Orscheln stores, including nine in Nebraska, to be spun off to Bomgaars Supply Inc., a family-owned business headquartered in Iowa that is in the same business. Another 12 stores will be sold to Buchheit Enterprises Inc.
Tractor Supply will retain and re-brand 81 current Orscheln stores.
Tractor Supply and Bomgaars both announced this week that the FTC has approved the deal and given clearance for the Tractor Supply-Orscheln deal to close immediately.
In addition to the Hastings store, the current Orschelns location in neighboring Grand Island, Kearney and York also will be sold to Bomgaars. The Orscheln store in Smith Center, Kansas, will be retained by Tractor Supply.
Up to now, Tractor Supply (3000 Osborne Drive East) and Orscheln (1315 W. J St.) have operated competing stores in Hastings.
Tractor Supply is a publicly traded company based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Orscheln is a family-owned business headquartered in Moberly, Missouri.
As part of the divestment deal, Bomgaars also eventually will acquire the Orscheln corporate headquarters and distribution center in Moberly.
Bomgaars, which is based in Sioux City, Iowa, plans to add the 73 stores it is acquiring to its current roster of locations, swelling its number of locations to 180 across 15 central U.S. states.
The company will add 1,400 new employees to its payroll.
Bomgaars was founded in Midleburg, Iowa, in 1944. In a news release, owner Roger Bomgaars said he and his wife, Jane, are looking forward to visiting their new stores and meeting their new employees as part of their annual spring road trip across the nation’s heartland.
“I am grateful to our executive team for their persistence in seeing this deal through to its ultimate and successful conclusion,” Bomgaars said. “Our family is proud of our organization, each of our approximately 3,300 current employees, and the difference we make to our farm and ranch clients and customers every single day.”
Tractor Supply bills itself as the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Orscheln acquisition will give it a net 81 new locations, pushing its total number of stores above 2,100 and its employee roster above 50,000.
Up to now, the company has had 2,016 Tractor Supply stores across 49 U.S. states plus 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states.
In a news release Tuesday, Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply president and CEO, said the Orscheln acquisition will put his company on track to exceed $14 billion in annual revenues and may give it the opportunity to open 100 additional stores.
“This is an important day for Tractor Supply as this acquisition expands our ability to better serve our customers in the Midwest,” Lawton said. “We are committed to providing customers in the region with an elevated product assortment, a meaningful loyalty offering, an enhanced digital shopping experience and so much more that Tractor Supply is able to offer.”
Tractor Supply will retain Nebraska Orscheln stores in Auburn, Broken Bow, Crete, Fairbury, Holdrege, Ord, Seward and Tecumseh and turn them into Tractor Supply locations within the next 15 months, the Tractor Supply news release said.
Tractor Supply will divest Orscheln stores in Gothenburg, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Lincoln, McCook, Nebraska City and York by sale to Bomgaars and stores in Beatrice and North Platte to Buchheit, which operates a smaller farm and ranch retail chain based in Missouri.
