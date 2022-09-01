The Hastings Tigers (2-3) won a five-set thriller on their home court against the McCook Bison (1-3).
“The girls have really worked hard to be a start to finish team. They condition hard and put a lot of time in during the summer to be able to play all five sets to the last point and they definitely proved that tonight,” said Tigers assistant coach Stephanie Story.
The Tigers lost set one 25-23 and then won sets two and three 25-16, 25-7. Set four was a back-and-forth battle with the Bison finishing on top 26-24 and the final set went to the Tigers 15-7.
The Tigers got off to a fast start in set one getting two kills from junior Carlie Beckby and an ace serve from junior Shaylee Knott to take a 6-4 lead. But the Bison went on a 6-1 run to give them a slight edge. Junior setter Mary Howie connected with Beckby two more times late in the set along with sophomore Addyson Hermes to nailed a pair of kills giving the Tigers a 21-17 lead. The Bison outscored the Tigers 8-2 down the stretch to win set one 25-23.
Junior Kori Curtis scored the first two points for the Tigers as they opened up set two on a 5-0 run. The Bison rallied back scoring the next four to make it a one point contest. The Tigers responded building a 22-11, capitalizing on several Bison errors. The Bison scored four late points but the Tigers would win set three 25-16.
Set three was all the Tigers building an 11-1 lead getting three kills from Beckby. Late in the set it was Howie’s turn to nail a kill giving the Tigers a 21-6 advantage. The Tigers cruised to a 25-7 victory.
“The girls were excited it was so loud in here and I told them that they were the ones bringing the energy and what they were doing on court was getting everyone excited,” Story said. “It was a fun atmosphere for them to play in tonight.”
Set number four was a back-and-forth battle from the beginning. Neither team ever got more than a two-point lead the entire set but it was the Bison to edge out the Tigers to win 26-24
The Tigers were in control of the final set from the beginning. Howie connected with four different teammates in Beckby, Curtis, Hermes and senior Eli Robbins to win the fifth set 15-7.
“We don’t have a lot of returners back from last year, a lot of them have experience but everyone has really stepped into their roles,” Story said. “It was a total group effort tonight too, they were ready to play and I’m just really proud of them.
Howie finished the night with 38 assists and Beckby nailed 19 kills for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.