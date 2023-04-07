Restrooms at several Hastings parks are scheduled to open this weekend in conjunction with ballgames.
With a more favorable weather outlook, it is the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department’s plan to initially open restrooms on Saturday at Oswego Park at Sixth Street and Westlawn Avenue; the Rec Fields at 16th Street and Saunders Avenue; Carter Park at Chicago Avenue and E Street; and Crosier Park at 13th Street and Pine Avenue.
