Hastings Public Schools received a Gold Level Turnip the Beet Award the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its summer meal program, as well as school programming and activities at the Hastings Middle School community garden.
It’s the first year Hastings Public Schools has received the award, one of two summer meal sponsors in Nebraska to be recognized with the highest Gold Level honor.
The USDA recognized 98 districts across the nation. Of that number, 31 sponsors qualified for a gold award, 54 qualified for a silver award, and 13 qualified for a bronze award.
The award showcases sponsors who are going above and beyond to ensure children are receiving high-quality meals that are both nutritious and appetizing.
Lunchtime Solutions has managed the Hastings Public Schools meal program for the past 12 years.
“It’s very exciting,” said Betty Moyle, food service director at Lunchtime Solutions. “Last year, we tried to up the participation to help more kids out.”
To that end, they began offering the summer meal program at the Hastings Middle School last year. Summer lunches have been offered at Lincoln Elementary for several years.
In the summer of 2022, team members served an average of 156 lunches per day between the Hastings Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School.
The majority of children who participate in Hastings’ summer meal program are attending the school’s summer care program or local day care centers, but there are an increasing number of participants from the community, as well.
Moyle said the food offered, such as hot dogs and cheeseburgers, appeals primarily to these elementary and middle school students, but other options were included from time to time. The unlimited fruit and veggie bar offered at each lunch contains at least four choices.
It also helps parents by providing a meal option they don’t have to prepare or buy.
“I just think it’s very important during the summer to keep the kids fed,” she said. “It’s easy during the school year because they’re in school already.”
In naming Hastings in the award, USDA considered activities that are offered during the summer program and included nutrition-related programming at the Hastings Middle School community garden.
While not directly affiliated with the summer meal program, the garden is supported by the school district and has been funded by more than $100,000 in donations and grants. Both programs encourage the community to learn more about nutrition and get involved with the school.
Ten years ago, Hastings Middle School teacher Jayson Stoddard spearheaded the community garden project at the school to create a multi-generational educational opportunity to promote healthy cooking, community relationships and connect students with the food chain.
“Our goal is creating community through work and food,” he said.
On Community Garden Nights, Stoddard said, students prepare a main dish for a community meal, created with produce they helped grow in the garden.
“It makes that meal pretty gratifying,” he said. “Students will be chopping and cutting and preparing the meal. It’s a great thing to watch the kids do that.”
Moyle said being involved with the garden helps connect children with agriculture.
“It’s very important because it shows them where the food comes from,” she said. “It just shows the food chain.”
And there is an opportunity for even more collaboration between Lunchtime Solutions and the community garden.
Moyle said they have been able to use some produce for their salad bar, when there has been extra. The challenge is being able to produce enough in the garden to supply the salad bar.
“It’s a growing relationship,” Stoddard said. “Lunchtime Solutions is more than willing to help and put our produce on their salad bar.”
