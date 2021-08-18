An electrical problem is being blamed for a laundry room fire at a Hastings residence Wednesday morning that displaced the occupant, Hastings Fire & Rescue reported.
In a news release, the city of Hastings said the fire department responded to the report of a fire at 11 Durwood Lane at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday. Ten firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from a mobile home.
Occupants reported everyone was out of the home except for a dog. Crews extinguished the fire within five minutes and remained on scene investigating until 10 a.m.
There were no reported injuries, including pets. Damage consisted of fire and smoke damage to the house.
