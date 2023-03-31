Ask most start-up bands what their end game is, and they'll probably offer the same three goals: Fame, fortune, and having fun.
Such is certainly the case with Joe Matticks, whose Hastings-based band, Cliché, is hoping to touch all the bases before its music-playing days are done.
Matticks, 28, plays guitar and sings for the group he founded, which these days includes Andrew Kalvelage on bass and background vocals; Luke Brunson, lead guitar; and Adam Waite, drums and backing vocals.
Together since 2021, the band currently is vying to win a cash prize and opening-act honors at this year's Nebraska State Fair by competing in the 2023 Fairest Showdown, a battle-of-the-bands contest that offers opportunities for recognition for the top seven bands voted best acts in an online contest, which runs through April 18.
Bands from various genres will be seeking votes to compete side stage during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island, with the top three bands receiving prize money and top two bands earning opening act honors for two of the as yet announced headliners performing at the fair.
Bands will be judged on sound, originality, stage presence, and crowd response.
For Matticks, the contest represents his third go-around squaring off against other bands, having won two previous contests with Cliché hosted by Bikers Against Child Abuse and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He sees Fairest Showdown as an opportunity to get his group's hard-hitting, ’80s-style rock music some much-needed exposure in a community where country music is by and large the preferred sound of choice among local music listeners.
"It's a really cool thing," he said of the contest. "Nebraska has a lot of really good bands. This is a good opportunity for us to showcase what we're all about.
"Being a rock-'n’-roll band sets us apart from the mostly country groups around here, so I think we'll do fine. We're just straight-up rock-'n’-roll, get-in-the-weeds, ’80s metal-influenced. All of our influences are rooted in rock-'n-roll."
For Matticks, music always has been part of his daily existence. His father is Rick Matticks, district music coordinator for Hastings Public Schools, and he has been setting the bar high on his musical aspirations for as long as he can remember.
"It wasn't really a choice for me," he said. "My dad is extremely supportive and really likes it. He's definitely heavy on the criticism when we deserve it, but he also has a lot of great things to say, also."
Such wasn't always the case. It took some convincing for Joe to sell his parents, Rick and Becky, on the idea of playing loud guitar inside the house. But after falling under the spell of rock-'n’-roll through the Jack Black movie, "School of Rock," at age 10, he was determined to add his own brand of music to the family's play list.
"That movie is what sold me," he said. "I started playing guitar when I was 11. My parents didn't want me to be heard around the house, (but now) now we have a full stage and sound system. Even my brother, Sam, was in the band when we first started in 2012-13."
Having gone through several lineup changes with mostly female singers, Matticks finally decided to give vocals a try himself, mostly out of necessity. Suddenly, his love of guitar had a rival, as singing became yet another way for him to express himself musically.
His desire to improve drove him to pursue multiple methods of instruction, including the hiring of a vocal teacher, videos of online pre-recorded vocal academy instruction by nationally-known vocal instructor Ken Tamplin, singing along with multiple artists on compact discs and DVDs, and even changes to his diet.
"I watched videos of what not to eat," he said. "'No tomato products. Don't even look at them. And don't eat a lot of bread. Eat strawberries.'"
Ultimately, he credits vocal instructor, Othy, in Grand Island, for showing him how to get the most out of his voice.
"He told me what I was doing wrong, like using way too much air and trying to breathe through everything," he said. "He showed me how to use my diaphragm, how to get into mixed voice, head and chest transitions, things like that."
Having performed 15 or so shows with the current lineup, he is convinced Cliché's best work has yet to be written. That Luke Brunson should be part of that emergence seems appropriate, as many of the tricks Matticks uses on guitar were taught to him by Luke's late father, guitar virtuoso Richard Brunson. Admired by his contemporaries for his stellar talent, Richard Brunson played with Little Stevie and the Hellrazors and dozens of bands across Nebraska, Kansas, Wyomong, South Dakiota, Arizona and Hawaii. He was inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Young Raiders Band.
Apparently, his guitar mastery didn't fall far from the family tree, Matticks said.
"Luke is definitely carrying the torch," he said "He's just a shredder. Just ridiculous."
Given the band's collective talent and cohesiveness, Matticks said, he hopes to be making music with Cliché for years to come. To that end, he'll be looking to Fairest Showdown as a stepping stone to better things ahead.
"This is more than a fun thing for us," he said. "Since we were kids, we've had dreams of being working musicians and being able to write music that reaches people. We want to leave our mark on the music industry. We want to go as far as we can.
"We know that for whoever makes it out the other side at Fairest Showdown, it will be really cool playing and competing against the other guys. That's what we're really looking forward to."
To view and vote for bands competing in Fairest Showdown, visit the Nebraska State Fair web site, statefair.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.