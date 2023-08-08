With all its electrical production facilities humming at once, Hastings set a new local power generation record of 329.4 megawatts per hour Aug. 4.
In a news release, the city of Hastings said the record production was achieved at 5 p.m., with Gerald T. Whelan Energy Center Unit Nos. 1 and 2, North Denver Station Unit Nos. 4 and 5, and the Don Henry Power Center all part of the effort.
At that hour, Whelan 1 and 2 both were running at full capacity — 77 and 220 megawatts per hour, respectively. North Denver 4 was running at 6 MWh, North Denver 5 at 10 MWh, and Don Henry at more than 16 MWh.
Hastings’ previous power generation record, 320 MWh, was set in 2013 with both Whelan units and North Denver’s Unit No. 5 online. According to the city, last week is believed to have been the first time ever that all five local power generation facilities in Hastings were operating at the same time.
Last week’s all-out power generation effort in Hastings began ramping up July 30 when the Southwest Power Pool called North Denver 4 into operation at 1 p.m. Both Whelan units already were running at capacity at that time.
The following day, July 31, the Southwest Power Pool called North Denver 5 into service at 1 p.m. and the Don Henry Power Center into operation at 3 p.m.
While Don Henry originally was expected to stay in service only until 6:15 p.m. on July 31 and both North Denver units were to be back offline by 1 p.m. Aug. 2, the Southwest Power Pool ended up keeping all three units in service until the evening of Aug. 4 to help ensure reliability of electrical service nationwide. Both North Denver units finally were taken offline at 9 p.m. that day.
Whelan 1 and 2, which stand side by side on East U.S. Highway 6, both burn low-sulfur coal from Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. Whelan 1 is owned by Hastings Utilities, and Whelan 2 is owned by the Public Power Generation Agency, an interlocal entity in which the city of Hastings is a partner. Both operate under the supervision of Hastings Utilities personnel.
WEC 1 came online in 1981, and WEC 2 came into service in 2011.
Both North Denver units run on natural gas with fuel oil as a backup. They are located within the HU headquarters campus at 1228 N. Denver Ave.
Unit No. 4 went into service in 1957, and Unit No. 5 followed in 1967. The North Denver units once were primary generators for Hastings but have been mainly on intermittent and reserve status since WEC 1 became operational in 1981.
Typically, both units are fired up once each year to prove they still work. Both have run more than usual this summer, however. North Denver 4 has rated generation capacity of 15 MWh, and North Denver 5 can produce up to 25 MWh.
NDS Unit No. 4 requires 48 hours’ notice to be brought online. Unit No. 5 requires 72 hours’ lead time.
The Don Henry Power Center, 110 N. Marian Road, first went into service in 1972. It runs primarily on natural gas but also can run on fuel oil and can be brought online with just one hour’s notice, so it is used for spot generation. The Don Henry plant was brought online 68 times in 2022 and can generate up to 18 MWh.
Nowadays, Hastings Utilities and the Public Power Generation Agency sell all the power they generate to the Southwest Power Pool, and HU then buys back the power needed to meet local needs.
The power pool, a nonprofit regional transmission organization headquartered in Arkansas, coordinates the bulk electric grid and wholesale power market in the central United States on behalf of utilities and transmission companies in 15 states.
At the hour when Hastings set its power generation record on Aug. 4, local demand for electricity totaled 66.6 MWh.
All 74 HU electrical production employees were part of last week’s push to get and keep the five power plants online. Personnel from HU’s energy supply and engineering departments supported the effort.
