With all its electrical production facilities humming at once, Hastings set a new local power generation record of 329.4 megawatts per hour Aug. 4.

In a news release, the city of Hastings said the record production was achieved at 5 p.m., with Gerald T. Whelan Energy Center Unit Nos. 1 and 2, North Denver Station Unit Nos. 4 and 5, and the Don Henry Power Center all part of the effort.

0
0
0
0
0