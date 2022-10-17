Although they were never popular in mainstream media, televised broadcasts produced by general surgeon Dr. Caleb Schroeder did bring him national recognition across United States and Canada in terms of breaking ground in health care communications.

Schroeder, 41, a general surgeon who partners with Dr. Jared Dietze at Hastings General Surgery, was honored with the Oweida Scholar Award for his use of telemedicine by the American College of Surgeons Clinical Conference at their annual meeting Oct. 15-20 in San Diego, Calif.

