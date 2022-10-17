Although they were never popular in mainstream media, televised broadcasts produced by general surgeon Dr. Caleb Schroeder did bring him national recognition across United States and Canada in terms of breaking ground in health care communications.
Schroeder, 41, a general surgeon who partners with Dr. Jared Dietze at Hastings General Surgery, was honored with the Oweida Scholar Award for his use of telemedicine by the American College of Surgeons Clinical Conference at their annual meeting Oct. 15-20 in San Diego, Calif.
Awarded to three physicians annually across the United States and Canada, the award recognizes significant contributions made by health care professionals to further practice of medicine in rural communities. Those honored are selected annually from a pool of contestants submitting applications for consideration.
A fixture in the Tribland coverage area for more than seven years, Schroeder, a husband and father of two children, began offering telemedicine services from his practice in Superior in 2018 in response to a law passed in Nebraska in 2017 that prohibited insurance companies from refusing to pay for such services.
Although it had been used in other medical specialties, including pediatric psychiatry, telemedicine was unheard of in general surgery inside the United States when Schroeder adopted it to streamline his surgical procedure schedule. His writings on the topic have become an instruction manual for utilizing telemedicine in the practice of general surgery after being published by General Surgeons in America in a journal that drew national attention to its usage.
Schroeder shared his story during the conference and was presented the prestigious award before an audience of distinguished physicians from around the world. He initially was named to receive the award in 2020, but his presentation was postponed until this year because of conference cancellations related to the pandemic.
"Up to that point, the only place doing telemedicine for surgeries was the Armed Forces in Europe," Schroeder said. "Shortly after the Nebraska law passed, we had this perfect situation where the opportunity arose and we started doing it. What telemedicine did was get patients into surgeries quicker.
"For most patients, you had to meet with them in the office, talk to them about the surgery, then schedule surgery on a different day. In Superior, that was usually about two weeks later. What telemedicine did was that if someone needed to be seen urgently, it significantly decreased the time between when they would be seen and have surgery."
Though no longer utilizing telemedicine in his own practice, Schroeder remains committed to assisting others looking to add it to their practices. With the explosion of telemedicine opportunities fueled by the pandemic, Schroeder's basic guide on how to launch a telemedicine program — written at the behest of the American College of Surgeons — continues to provide a jump-off point for conversations regarding the topic.
"At the national level, we're still talking about what kind of conditions you can use to treat with telemedicine and what you can't," he said. "That's one of the big things we still need to establish. I'm still working on how extensive you can use it, what you can use it for, and to what extent you can use it."
Through his recent partnership struck with Dietze, Schroeder said he hopes to bolster his efforts in strengthening the rural medicine scene in Nebraska. Having grown up between Blue Hill and Lawrence, he feels a sense of responsibility to communities in the area expected to be affected by the shortage of physicians committing themselves to providing service to these areas — a situation he believes will get worse before it gets better.
"Nationally, there is a real shortage of rural surgeons," he said. "Right now a very low number of residents who graduate go right into practice, and an even lower number go to rural locations.
"One of the things we're working on is getting residents into rural locations and giving them the chance to experience them. This has been shown to help address that shortage by having more people go into rural surgery."
The importance of supporting hospitals and other practices in rural settings goes well beyond meeting patient needs, he said. Most rural communities rely heavily on their local hospitals and larger medical practices to provide jobs and support the local economy, he said.
"Hospitals are a major component economically for rural locations," Schroeder said. "Typically, hospitals and schools are the area's two biggest employers. And surgery contributes a very high percentage of a hospital's income.
"Surgeons working in rural areas have a lot more skin the game. You're essentially working on your friends and neighbors, and if you don't do the work, it's not going to get done. Having general surgeons in rural locations is important not only for the people's health, but also for these rural locations to continue to exist."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.