Conductor Tyler Goodrich White will usher in a new era of familiar and new music when the Hastings Symphony Orchestra opens its 98th season with its annual end-of-summer outdoor concert Sept. 10 at Chautauqua Park.

The concert begins 3 p.m. in the park pavilion near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. It will open under the baton of someone other than Byron Jensen, the longtime and beloved conductor and artistic director who retired in the spring.

