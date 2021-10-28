The Hastings Symphony Orchestra is planning an eery opening to its 2021-22 subscription concert season on Halloween afternoon.
Music featured on the program will include “The Night on Bald Mountain” by Modest Mussorgsky (1867) and “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saens (1874).
Concert time is 3 p.m. at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.hastingssymphony.com or at the box office starting at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. All students are admitted free of charge.
Byron Jensen, the orchestra’s conductor and artistic director, said both pieces of music were composed in the 19th century at a time when the macabre was fertile subject matter for literature, music and the visual arts.
“We only need to think of Edgar Allen Poe to see but one example of this genre at work,” Jensen said in a news release previewing Sunday’s concert.
Jensen said the “Danse Macabre” piece includes an intriguing violin tuning — one that, as he describes it, fits the cultural holiday.
“The principal violinist, in this case Connie Moon, lowers the highest string down a half-step,” he said in a news release. “This results in a triton on the violin, or as the medieval theorists called it, ‘diabolus in musica’ — ‘the devil in music.’ ”
Not all of Sunday’s program veers to the dark side. In fact, it will include a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto in C minor” in commemoration of the composer’s 250th year of birth, which was 2020.
The pianist will be Richard Fountain, a professor at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, who is the principal keyboardist for the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and the Lubbock (Texas) Symphony Orchestra. His appearance in Hastings originally was planned for last year.
“Richard is a wonderful pianist, and equally gracious person,” Jensen said. “His performance of the Beethoven concerto will be captivating.”
Fountain recently released a solo album, “American Ivory,” which surveys 19th and 20th century American piano music. He was inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame in New York City in September.
Use of masks is highly recommended but not required for Sunday’s audience.
