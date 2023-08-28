Two Hastings high school thespians were recognized over the summer for outstanding performances in theatrical productions with honors from the Nebraska High School Theater Academy.
A news release from Omaha Performing Arts recognized Jordan Head of St. Cecilia High School and Jake Braun of Hastings High School.
Head, who graduated from STC in the spring and now attends Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward, most recently portrayed Belle in the school’s spring 2023 production of “Beauty and the Beast.” She was named one of 14 National Jimmy Awards Finalists.
Braun, a Hastings High senior this year who held down the role of Uzo in last spring’s school production of “Godspell,” was honored for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role.
In all, more than 500 students from 84 middle schools and high schools across Nebraska participated in a the Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase June 4 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha. Kevyn Morrow, a Broadway performer and Omaha native whose credits include “Hadestown,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and “The Color Purple,” was host for the evening.
The showcase lifts up students for outstanding performance and technical achievements in theater.
During the showcase event, two of the 14 Jimmy Awards finalists were named as Nebraska’s nominees to represent the state at the Broadway League Foundation’s National High School Musical Theatre Awards, otherwise known as the Jimmy Awards. The two nominees were Steven Dao of Lincoln Southwest High School and Jocelyn Tisdale of Lincoln High School.
The Jimmy Awards performance was June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York, and was preceded by a week of coaching with Broadway artists and industry experts for around 100 students from across the United States.
The Nebraska High School Theater Academy celebrates the power of the arts and supports high school and middle school theater programs by connecting teachers and students to learning opportunities with Broadway stars and theater and backstage professionals. Students also received professional feedback on school performances and additional performance opportunities.
The Nebraska program began in 2013 with 22 Omaha-area schools participating. The program now reaches more than 8,000 students across the state.
The Nebraska High School Theater Academy is sponsored by the Gilbert C. Swanson Foundation, Iowa West Foundation, John K. and Lynne D. Boyer Family Foundation, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Presenters Circle, John A. And Dianne M. Scott Fund, and J. William and Ruth Lind Scott Fund.
