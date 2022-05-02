The Hastings Tribune was among Tribland newspaers winning awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2021.

Award winners were announced Saturday during the 2022 NPA convention in Kearney.

Altogether, Tribune staff members won two first-place awards, six second-place awards, and seven third-place awards. First-place finishes went to Sports Editor Will Reynolds in the daily sports column category and to Andy Raun, editor and news director, for a personal column.

The Clay County News and Doniphan Herald also each won several awards in the contest, which attracted more than 2,400 entries and was judged by members of the New York Press Association.

Christine Hollister, Jodi Sadd and Randy Sadd of the Doniphan Herald took first place in the Weeklies Division A for youth coverage.

Meanwhile, the Clay County News staff received second place in the prestigious General Excellence category for Weeklies Division C.

Contest categories for both daily and weekly newspapers are focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital media, design and creativity.

Daily newspapers like the Tribune compete in a category by themselves. The Lincoln Journal-Star and Omaha World-Herald are ineligible to compete

For competition purposes, the weekly newspapers are divided into divisions based on circulation.

The Nebraska Press Association met Thursday through Saturday at Kearney's Crowne Plaza hotel and convention center for its first in-person annual convention since 2019.

Area contest honorees were as follow:

Sports Action Photo

Weeklies Division C

Third place: “Eight-second ride,” Ashley D. Swanson, Clay County News

Sports Feature Photo

Dailies Division

Third: “Gooooooaaaaaal,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune

Sports Column

Dailies Division

First: “Has anyone seen a shoe?”, Will Reynolds, Hastings Tribune

Third: “Sutton’s runner-up finish no surprise,” Will Reynolds, Hastings Tribune

Sports Feature Writing

Weeklies Division C

Third: “Hinrichs will leave lasting legacy at Sutton,” Tory Duncan, Clay County News

Sports Game Coverage

Second: “Tigers win back-to-back runners-up to Skutt,” Will Reynolds, Hastings Tribune

Third: “Kenesaw rallies from down 22 pounts to win,” Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune

Photo Page

Weeklies Division C

Second: “Fillies at state volleyball,” Staff, Clay County News

Third: “Dugout Days: 4th of July,” Staff, Clay County News

Dailies Division

Second: “State champion Blue Devils,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune

Feature Photography

Weeklies Division A

Second: “Let’s play ball!”, Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald

Weeklies Division C

Third: “Icy beauty found near Harvard,” Loetta Swanson, Clay County News

Dailies Division

Third: “One last brush,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune

News Photography

Dailies Division

Second: “Daughter honors father,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune

Breaking News Photography

Third: “Dogs rescued,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune

Personal Column

Dailies Division

First: “Old friends reach out arms to a brighter future,” Andy Raun, Hastings Tribune

Breaking News

Dailies Division

Second: “Ex-employee goes on deadly gun rampage at Superior elevator,” Will Vraspir, Hastings Tribune

Feature Series

Weeklies Division A

Third: “Unique homes,” Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald

Single Feature Story

Weeklies Division A

First: “Today is a good day,” Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald

Third: "A hero comes home," Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald

Weeklies Division C

Third: "Family, community lays Alan Jones to rest in hometown," Ashley D. Swanson, Clay County News

Entertainment Story

Dailies Division

Second: “Happy day for a blues man,” John Huthmacher, Amy Roh, Tami Humphreys, Hastings Tribune

News Writing

Weeklies Division C

Third: “Ricketts sends warning,” Rita Brhel, Clay County News

Dailies Division

Second: “Hometown heroes,” Andy Raun, Will Vraspir, John Huthmacher, Hastings Tribune

Headline Writing

Dailies Division

Third: Monday, June 21, 2021, Tami Humphreys, Hastings Tribune

General Excellence

Weeklies Division C

Second: Clay County News

Special Single Section

Weeklies Division C

Second: “Sutton’s 150th,” Staff,

Clay County News

Special Section (Multiple publication days)

Dailies Division

Third: Outlook 2021, Staff, Hastings Tribune

Youth Coverage

Weeklies division A

First: Christine Hollister, Jodi Sadd, Randy Sadd, Doniphan Herald

Specialty/Lifestyles Sections

Weeklies Division A

Second: “Route 65 & Over,” Staff, Doniphan Herald

Best Newspapers in Education Program

Second: Christine Hollister, Jodi Sadd, Randy Sadd, Doniphan Herald

Advertisement of the Year

Weeklies Division C

Third: “Superior iNet,” Tory Duncan, Clay County News

