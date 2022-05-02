The Hastings Tribune was among Tribland newspaers winning awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2021.
Award winners were announced Saturday during the 2022 NPA convention in Kearney.
Altogether, Tribune staff members won two first-place awards, six second-place awards, and seven third-place awards. First-place finishes went to Sports Editor Will Reynolds in the daily sports column category and to Andy Raun, editor and news director, for a personal column.
The Clay County News and Doniphan Herald also each won several awards in the contest, which attracted more than 2,400 entries and was judged by members of the New York Press Association.
Christine Hollister, Jodi Sadd and Randy Sadd of the Doniphan Herald took first place in the Weeklies Division A for youth coverage.
Meanwhile, the Clay County News staff received second place in the prestigious General Excellence category for Weeklies Division C.
Contest categories for both daily and weekly newspapers are focused on writing, photography, advertising, digital media, design and creativity.
Daily newspapers like the Tribune compete in a category by themselves. The Lincoln Journal-Star and Omaha World-Herald are ineligible to compete
For competition purposes, the weekly newspapers are divided into divisions based on circulation.
The Nebraska Press Association met Thursday through Saturday at Kearney's Crowne Plaza hotel and convention center for its first in-person annual convention since 2019.
Area contest honorees were as follow:
Sports Action Photo
Weeklies Division C
Third place: “Eight-second ride,” Ashley D. Swanson, Clay County News
Sports Feature Photo
Dailies Division
Third: “Gooooooaaaaaal,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune
Sports Column
Dailies Division
First: “Has anyone seen a shoe?”, Will Reynolds, Hastings Tribune
Third: “Sutton’s runner-up finish no surprise,” Will Reynolds, Hastings Tribune
Sports Feature Writing
Weeklies Division C
Third: “Hinrichs will leave lasting legacy at Sutton,” Tory Duncan, Clay County News
Sports Game Coverage
Second: “Tigers win back-to-back runners-up to Skutt,” Will Reynolds, Hastings Tribune
Third: “Kenesaw rallies from down 22 pounts to win,” Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune
Photo Page
Weeklies Division C
Second: “Fillies at state volleyball,” Staff, Clay County News
Third: “Dugout Days: 4th of July,” Staff, Clay County News
Dailies Division
Second: “State champion Blue Devils,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune
Feature Photography
Weeklies Division A
Second: “Let’s play ball!”, Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald
Weeklies Division C
Third: “Icy beauty found near Harvard,” Loetta Swanson, Clay County News
Dailies Division
Third: “One last brush,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune
News Photography
Dailies Division
Second: “Daughter honors father,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune
Breaking News Photography
Third: “Dogs rescued,” Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune
Personal Column
Dailies Division
First: “Old friends reach out arms to a brighter future,” Andy Raun, Hastings Tribune
Breaking News
Dailies Division
Second: “Ex-employee goes on deadly gun rampage at Superior elevator,” Will Vraspir, Hastings Tribune
Feature Series
Weeklies Division A
Third: “Unique homes,” Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald
Single Feature Story
Weeklies Division A
First: “Today is a good day,” Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald
Third: "A hero comes home," Christine Hollister, Doniphan Herald
Weeklies Division C
Third: "Family, community lays Alan Jones to rest in hometown," Ashley D. Swanson, Clay County News
Entertainment Story
Dailies Division
Second: “Happy day for a blues man,” John Huthmacher, Amy Roh, Tami Humphreys, Hastings Tribune
News Writing
Weeklies Division C
Third: “Ricketts sends warning,” Rita Brhel, Clay County News
Dailies Division
Second: “Hometown heroes,” Andy Raun, Will Vraspir, John Huthmacher, Hastings Tribune
Headline Writing
Dailies Division
Third: Monday, June 21, 2021, Tami Humphreys, Hastings Tribune
General Excellence
Weeklies Division C
Second: Clay County News
Special Single Section
Weeklies Division C
Second: “Sutton’s 150th,” Staff,
Clay County News
Special Section (Multiple publication days)
Dailies Division
Third: Outlook 2021, Staff, Hastings Tribune
Youth Coverage
Weeklies division A
First: Christine Hollister, Jodi Sadd, Randy Sadd, Doniphan Herald
Specialty/Lifestyles Sections
Weeklies Division A
Second: “Route 65 & Over,” Staff, Doniphan Herald
Best Newspapers in Education Program
Second: Christine Hollister, Jodi Sadd, Randy Sadd, Doniphan Herald
Advertisement of the Year
Weeklies Division C
Third: “Superior iNet,” Tory Duncan, Clay County News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.