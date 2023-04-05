A 41-year-old Hastings resident has denied an accusation of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Catrina Lopez of 742 N. Minnesota Ave. No. 1 filed a written not guilty plea on March 27 in Adams County District Court.
Lopez faces charges of possessing meth with intent to distribute, possessing hydrocodone and possessing oxycodone.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers found 30.6 grams of meth, five oxycodone pills, 2 hydrocodone pills and marijuana during a traffic stop on Jan. 3 in the 800 block of West Second Street.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone and oxycodone) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
