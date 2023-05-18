The Hastings Writers Forum met at the Hastings Public Library on May 13 with six members present.
Robin Buckallew and Linda Cooke will have plays staged in Lincoln in July in Angels Theatre Company’s First Flight Festival.
The meeting had readings as follows:
Fritz Buckallew read his short story “The Founding of Nashville, Tennessee."
Robin Buckallew read her reminiscence “Not just Dem Beatles."
Aurora Mediant read from her novel "Lost Eden."
John Dobrovolny read his poem “Depths of Green."
Tam Pauley read from her nursing reminiscences.
Clark Bunger read from his audio series, working title “The Hero’s Fate."
The next meeting will be at the Hastings Public Library with a remote option available at 2 p.m. on June 10. Writers of all genres are encouraged to attend meetings, which are held in a friendly and supportive environment and offer feedback if it is sought. To receive a Zoom invitation write: imaginenopossessions@charter.net.
