p07-26-22HAWnewprincipal.jpg
Buy Now

John Hauser, new principal at Hawthorne Elementary School, poses outside the school Friday, July 22, 2022. 

 Andy Raun/Tribune

After spending nearly a quarter-century guiding the educational paths of students as a teacher and principal in the Grand Island Public Schools system, John Hauser decided it was time to turn the page and pursue his own professional growth at Hastings Public Schools.

Hauser, 52, takes over as principal at Hawthorne Elementary School to begin the 2022-23 school year following seven years of service as a fourth-grade teacher and 17 years as a principal at GIPS. It is a step he feels will enable him to share his ample experience in education while gaining the knowledge necessary to eventually be put his specialist degree to use in a superintendent or other leadership role.

0
0
0
0
0