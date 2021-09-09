MINDEN — A Hastings couple’s artwork will be celebrated here Friday at a Minden Opera House gallery reception.
Photography by Jerri Haussler and carvings by Dee Haussler will be on display in the MOH gallery throughout September and October. The show also includes a special photo exhibit for younger patrons in the Nied/Winther Room adjacent to the gallery.
The Hausslers will be honored at Friday’s free reception, which runs 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
The Hausslers are longtime residents of Hastings where Jerri was an administrator at Hastings College for many years and Dee retired after a 32-year tenure as executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp. Jerri left her position at the college in 2002 to pursue her passions as a writer and photographer.
Jerri has been taking photos of the natural world for 65 years, while Dee took up carving three-dimensional representations of fish from wood just two years ago. Their joint show is titled “Flowers, Fowl, and Fish, Butterflies and Bugs (Can You Find the Bugs?)”
The gallery is open without an admission fee during regular hours at the Opera House, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and in connection with public events in the building. For more information visit www.mindenoperahouse.com or call 308-832-0588.
