Billion Dollar Disasters
Destroyed homes are visible in the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

WAILUKU, Hawaii — Authorities in Hawaii have adjusted the number of deaths from the deadly Maui wildfire down to at least 97 people.

Previously officials said they believed at least 115 people had died in the fire, but further testing showed they had multiple DNA samples from some of those who died. The number of those who were missing also fell from 41 to 31, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.

