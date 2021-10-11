Heading into its third consecutive state tournament since the program was created four years ago, St. Ceciila is still searching for its first state tourney victory. And the Hawkettes are in good position to do just that, boasting their highest seeding yet, as the No. 2 team in the Class C bracket.
STC's high-powered offense has scored 37 more runs than any other Class C state tourney opponent. Head coach Ryan Ohnoutka believes that his team's offensive ability gives it confidence to do what no other St. Cecilia program has been able to do.
"Playing in the state tournament is always an honor," said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "And there are some good softball teams in the state at the Class B level — but I will say this year it does feel a little bit different than it did in years past. These five seniors, at this stage in their career, they feel extremely confident in themselves and they're confident in their teammates as well.
"We're trying to get that gorilla off our back. It's no secret we're 0-4 in the state tournament. But these girls have a different approach... We want to play relaxed and we want to play with a lot of confidence."
The Hawkettes captured the second see thanks to a 28-7 record on the season. The only Class C opponent STC fell to was Bishop Neumann, which captured the No. 1 seed at state with a record of 30-2. STC was 6-6 against opponents in Class A and B, with four of those losses being by two runs or fewer.
Foes across the state have heard the thunderous ping of the bat from the St. Cecilia offense. The Hawkettes have belted 46 home runs this season, tying the state record for homers in a season by a team — a record held by last year's St. Cecilia team as well as Auburn's 2020 squad. No other team competing at the state tournament has hit more than 26, and now STC will have at least two games to try and break the record.
"We just have a combination of powerful hitters and girls that can get on base in a variety of ways, and we also have a speed factor with some of the younger girls," Ohnoutka said. "The combination of all of those things have helped us score a lot of runs. It's a huge factor because when you face good pitching you have to find ways to get baserunners on, move them, and score them."
Tayelor Butler leads St. Cecilia with dingers, while Jordan Head — a transfer from Hastings High — has hit 10 homers. Six other Hawkettes have also recorded round-trippers this season.
STC's 377 runs scored this season — also a Class C record — gives the squad an average of 10.8 runs per game this year, which will be a state record if the team can sustain that number. Five of the six St. Cecilia hitters with 90-plus at bats this season are hitting for a batting average higher than .400.
Bailey Kissinger leads the team with a .600 batting average, as she's recorded 66 hits in her 110 at bats. As the team's leadoff hitter, Kissinger sets the tone for the rest of the lineup.
"Bailey has had a huge year. When she's up there, she's a tough out for the opponent. Obviously her speed on the base paths puts a lot of pressure on opponents," the STC coach said. "When you talk about Bailey, you have to talk about the other four seniors...They've kind of been (our top five hitters) for four years now, and that experience pays dividends for us against other teams."
Defensively, the Hawkettes are allowing just 3.9 runs per game. Head has a team-best ERA of 3.48 with an 11-1 record, while Allison Stritt collected a team-high 17 victories in the circle.
"Jordan's her own style of pitcher. I think when teams go out and face Jordan, they say, 'Oh, well she doesn't throw very hard.' But she puts a lot of movement on her pitches and she locates very well," Ohnoutka said. "She has three different speeds, and that helps throw hitters off balance...That 1-2 punch, I like because Allie has more speed on her ball, while Jordan relies on movement. We need both of them to step up in the state tournament, and it'll be nice to use them both to throw off those hitters."
St. Cecilia's first-round matchup will be against seventh-seeded Kearney Catholic. STC has seen the Stars three times this season, going 3-0 with combined score of 37-15. The third win against KC came during the Hawkettes active eight game win streak. The Stars will likely turn to Bralen Biddlecome to try to slow down the STC bats, as she's compiled a 28-6 record on the season with an ERA of 3.29. Biddlecome also leads Kearney Catholic — and all other qualifiers — with 60 RBIs on the season, as she's hitting .495.
If the Hawkettes can get their first state tournament win in program history, they will play the winner of No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic and sixth-seeded Freeman — both teams fell victim to STC during the regular season.
Rest of the class
Leading the charge: The Cavaliers of Bishop Neumann are the top seed in the Class C tournament. They've scored the second-most runs of Class C qualifiers and have seven hitters with at least 50 at bats and a batting average above .430, including Hattie Bohac who is hitting .500 and has 53 RBIs and five homers on the year. Another of those players is Macy Sabatka, who also leads the Cavaliers in the circle with an ERA of 2.97 and a record of 25-2. The only two games Sabatka lost this year — which are the only two Ls on the schedule for Bishop Neumann — were to Malcolm and Yutan/Mead, who play each other as the fifth and fourth seeds in the tournament, respectively. The Cavaliers will likely have the chance to avenge one of those losses, as they would play the winner of that matchup in the second round.
Queens' guard: Last year's state champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic is back in the tournament after taking the title from Kearney Catholic in 2020. GACC (22-7) has just five losses on the year against Class C opponents, with all five coming at the hands of state qualifiers and with three of those being against top-seeded Bishop Neumann. The Bluejays last won the championship in 2014, but now they're hoping to add a third state title and become the first Class C team to win back-to-back championships since Wahoo in 2010-11.
Frequent visitors: Cozad ranks first among this year's Class C field with 16 state appearances, which is top 10 in all classes. The Haymakers last won the title in 2002 — their second straight — and also reached the finals in 2016. Cozad was in the state tournament 12 consecutive years from 1999-2010; now, the Haymakers will be starting a new streak after missing the postseason last year.
You-can't score on Yutan: Fourth-seeded Yutan/Mead has shut out opponents in 14 of their 32 games this season. The team's two primary pitchers are Shaylynn Campbell (16-4) and Ella Watts (7-1). Campbell has an ERA of 2.09 and Watts' ERA is 1.91, while Kaitlin Hansen went 2-0 this year and didn't allow an earned run.
