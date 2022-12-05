In the past, St. Cecilia’s offense has stalled against 1-3-1 zones.
On Saturday, the Class D-1 preseason No. 6 Hawkettes yielded their highest offensive production against one in grinding out a 29-24 victory over Bishop Neumann inside Chapman Gymnasium.
STC’s guards found Ryann Sabatka on back-to-back possessions for two easy layups underneath the zone late in the fourth quarter, which expanded the home team’s lead to six — a number virtually insurmountable in a game neither team will want to watch film of.
The Hawkettes and Cavs combined for 42 turnovers and just 17 made shots. They finished 3-for-25 from beyond the arc.
Reaching 20 points apiece appeared to be in question, having totaled 30 points in 24 game minutes.
But Neumann’s switch from man-to-man to its zone look gave the Hawkettes the slight edge they needed to improve to 2-0.
“That was huge,” said STC assistant coach Rachel Jelden, who was speaking on behalf of a voiceless Greg Berndt. “This year’s team handled the zone better than the man, which is a little ironic for us.”
Freshman Avery Kissinger played a big role off the bench again in just her second varsity game. After scoring 16 in a season-opening overtime win over Scotus Central Catholic, Kissinger had a game-high 10 points Saturday.
Her 3-pointer to open the fourth injected life into an otherwise sleepy Chapman Gym. It was the start of the most offensive quarter of the game — 22 total points.
“Avery has adjusted great,” Jelden said. “She’s been big for us in the first two games so far.”
St. Cecilia (2-0) scored 13 points in the final eight minutes and matched its number of made field goals from the first three quarters (4).
Tatum Krikac converted a three-point play with 3:09 left after she was scoreless for 29 minutes. Then Sabatka put STC up by six with 1:50 to play. A free throw by Lindsey Parr, who had five points in the game, made it a seven-point edge with under a minute to go and sank both charity shots 25 seconds later to seal the win.
“We’re really proud to get a win,” Jelden said. “I think there’s probably a lot of people doubting them after losing so much (to graduation) last year. A 2-0 start is going to boost our confidence.”
Neumann (0-2) got eight points from Caitlin McGuigan, but just two after halftime. Jill Johnson added seven points and 10 rebounds.
B. Neumann (1-1)...............3 10 2 9 — 24
St. Cecilia (2-0)...................6 4 5 14 — 29
AJ Bosak 1-5 0-0 2, Nicole Blum 1-5 0-2 3, Kinslee Bosak 1-7 2-3 4, Caitlin McGuigan 4-11 0-0 8, Jill Johnson 2-5 3-4 7, Julia Ingwersen 0-2 0-0 0, Bridget Whitney 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-35 5-10 24.
Lindsey Parr 1-2 3-6 5, Abbey Musalek 1-3 0-0 2, Tatum Krikac 1-8 1-1 3, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Ryann Sabatka 3-7 1-1 7, Emery Vargas 0-2 2-2 2, Avery Kissinger 2-7 4-6 10. Totals: 8-30 11-16 28.
Three-point goals—BN 1-12 (A. Bosak 0-3,, Blum 1-4, K. Bosak 0-2, McGuigan 0-3); STC 2-13 (Parr 0-1, Krikac 0-2, Demuth 0-1, Sabatka 0-1, Vargas 0-2, Kissinger 2-6). Rebounds—BN 28 (Johnson 28); STC 27 (Krikac 8). Turnovers: BN 19; STC 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.