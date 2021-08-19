When an athletic program starts up, it’s typical to expect some bumps in the road, but the St. Cecilia softball team has excelled in its first three years of existence.
Since 2018, the Hawkettes inaugural season, St. Cecilia has a record of 70-28 (a winning percentage of 71.4 percent) to go along with two consecutive state tournament appearances. The only thing missing from the resume now is a state tourney victory, but this year’s team could be the one to accomplish that.
The Hawkettes bring back eight starters from last year’s state-qualifying team, including five seniors that hit .350 or higher.
“We return a lot of experience,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We’re a powerful hitting team, and this is the best defense we have had.”
Leading the powerful lineup is Shaye Buler, who had a batting average of .539 in 2020 and belted 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. Bailey Kissinger and Kiersten Kober both had batting averages near .500, with Kissinger hitting .487 and Kober boasting an average of .463. Kissinger also racked up 54 runs and 35 stolen bases.
Olivia Kvols and Tayelor Butler hit .398 and .358, respectively, with Butler tallying 10 homers and 46 RBIs.
St. Cecilia opens the season Saturday on the road, but the Hawkettes will be back at home Monday in a triangular with Kearney Catholic and Centennial.
