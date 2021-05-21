OMAHA — After the first day of the Class C girls state track and field meet, St. Cecilia is exactly where it expected to be: atop the team standings.
The Hawkettes finished the day with three medals, including gold and silver. STC racked up 22 points through five scored events, and they’ve got plenty of athletes participating on Saturday to make a run at the championship.
“I’m excited to see our team competition,” said STC’s Alayna Vargas. “I think we all work for each other in our individual races. Of course everyone wants to do their best individually, but I think we work for each other as a team.”
The Hawkettes brought home the gold medal in the first race of the day, the 3,200-meter relay, and they did so in dominant fashion. St. Cecilia finished the race in 9 minutes, 45.06 seconds, which was 21 seconds faster than second-place Bishop Neumann.
“We didn’t expect that kind of a finish at all,” Erin Sheehy said. “We thought we’d have competition this week. Jenna just got us going right at the start and we all just followed her lead and came away with a good time.”
“We practice with each other every single day, and we’re each other’s hardest competition most of the time,” Jenna Esch said. “We have great chemistry and love each other.”
Esch got the Hawkettes out to a solid start before handing the baton off to Jill Parr. Erin Sheehy and Vargas rounded out the final two legs.
“We were hoping for our PR; we didn’t actually get it, but we were all pretty happy with our time,” Jill Parr said.
The gold medal was the statement St. Cecilia needed to make, and it gave them 10 points towards the team total. STC added eight more points when Alayna Vargas finished as runner-up in the 3,200-meter run.
Vargas, who anchored the relay team, again finished way out in front of the next runner — 24 seconds — but she was 31 seconds behind Crofton’s Jordyn Arens, who beat Vargas in the cross country final, as well. Throughout the season, Vargas was not pushed in a race very often. She said not seeing competition as tough as Arens hurt her in Friday’s race.
“I think it’s always good experience to have girls pushing you and ahead of you so you can work hard. I wish we had more meets like this; I love running against Jordyn,” Vargas said. “I’ve been used to running in my own head and trying to go for time, but then you come to meets like this and have girls like Jordyn that are push the pace. It’s different; I wish I could do it more often.”
Nonetheless, Vargas is happy with her silver medal. After all, the sophomore is competing in her first state meet, since there was not a state competition last year.
“Obviously, everybody’s going for gold, but like I said at cross country, you can’t be mad about silver. I was happy with it. I think it was a good race,” Vargas said.
Vargas will be competing in the 1,600 on Saturday, and the Hawkettes have athletes competing in four other events in hopes of bringing home a team championship. Shaye Butler, who placed fifth in the shot put on Friday, believes her team is in good position heading into the final day of the season.
“I think we’re sitting pretty good right now,” she said. “Chase County is definitely going to give us a run for our money, but it would be super cool if we could win it as a team. I feel pretty confident in our running events. I think we can pull it off.”
Baldwin’s golden throw
Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin worked on increasing his strength over the summer, which paid dividends throughout the fall and winter seasons. He put the exclamation point on that progress Friday when he won a gold medal in the discus.
“I worked really hard for this; it’s not like I just went out there and happened to throw very far. I put in the work all summer and it paid off. It’s an amazing feeling,” Baldwin said. “This summer I put 40 pounds on. It was a lot of lifting and a lot of eating, and I threw six days a week. It was a lot of technical stuff; I watched a lot of YouTube and a lot of professionals throwing.”
Baldwin launched the saucer 163 feet, 11 inches, well beyond his personal best. He said his gold medal is the first for any Mustang male thrower.
“(The distance) kind of came out of nowhere. I knew I had it in me, but I haven’t quite got that distance yet, so it was good to see that,” Baldwin said. “It’s a good feeling. Hopefully I can come back the next two years and do the same thing.”
Around the class
Also collecting medals were Sandy Creek’s Micah Biltoft and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd. The two tied for fourth place in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.
“Overall I was pleased with how I did. My PR is 6-5, so 6-4 at state is beyond what I was hoping to get. I’m just glad I had the opportunity to come here and compete against the other people in the class,” Sadd said.
“I thought I honestly would do better than I did,” Biltoft said. “I wanted to come out and at least tie with our school record, which is 6-9. But I thought we trained pretty good and I came in with all the momentum and motivation that I possibly could have; I just didn’t have a good day, I guess.”
With both athletes being juniors, the fourth-place finish has each one ready to improve for next year’s meet.
“From freshman year, I jumped 5-11, and this year I jumped 6-7, which was my PR, so I feel like I’ve improved quite a bit,” Biltoft said. “I feel like there’s just more to improve on as time goes on.
“I’ll just take it all in (this year) and go out next year and compete my hardest — hopefully get top three next year.”
Superior’s Ella Gardner took second In the triple jump with a distance of 37-2 1/4. She’ll also be competing Saturday in the long jump and the 200-meter dash finals, after running a qualifying time of 26.36 seconds in the prelims. Her teammate Sadie Rempel finished eighth in the pole vault, while Sutton’s boys 3,200 relay team was sixth.
Boys results
High jump — 4, Micah Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-4; 4, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 163-11; Colton Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull, 128-3
Long jump — Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-4 1/2
3,200 relay — 6, Sutton 8:23.70; Fillmore Central 8:36.81; St. Cecilia 8:37.19
110 hurdles — Dane Miller, Superior, 15.54 (qualified for finals); Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central, 15.93
100 — Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central, 11.21 (qualified for finals); Ayden King, Doniphan-Trumbull 11.43
300 hurdles — Andrew Heinrichs, Thayer Central 43.02; Dane Miller, Superior, 43.35; Quentin Jones, Sutton, 46.70
400 — Dane Miller, Superior, 51.55 (qualified for finals); Emmanuel Consbruck, St. Cecilia, 52.39
3,200 — Brayton Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:43.07; Aric Leibel, Superior, 11:32.03
Girls results
Shot put — 5, Shaye Butler, St. Cecilia, 39-8 1/2; Shayla Meyer, Superior, 36-9 1/2; Abigail Meyer, Blue Hill, 35-8 1/4; Ryan Sabatka, St. Cecilia, 32-4 3/4
Triple jump — 2, Ella Gardner, Superior, 37-2 1/4; Caitlin Rempe, Sandy Creek, 34-6 3/4; Jenna Heinz, Sandy Creek, 33-11 1/2
Pole vault — 8, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 10-0
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 9:45.06; Sutton 10:21.13; Doniphan-Trumbull 10:53.84
100 hurdles — Kate Griess, Sutton, 15.69 (qualified for finals); Danae Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, 16.18; Alivia Huxoll, 16.86.
100 — Gaia Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, 12.44 (qualified for finals); Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek, 12.88
400 — Jenna Esch, St. Cecilia, 59.26 (qualified for finals); Jill Parr, St. Cecilia, 1:00.39 (qualified for finals); Hailey Reifert, St. Cecilia, 1:02.39; Jenna Heinz, Sandy Creek, 1:02.69
200 — Gaia Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.42 (qualified for finals); Ella Gardner, Superior, 26.36 (qualified for finals); Danae Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.41 (qualified for finals)
300 hurdles — Kate Griess, Sutton, 48.11; Danae Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, 48.35; Madelynn Wells, Thayer Central, 48.91
