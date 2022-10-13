p10-14-22STCsoftballYutan4.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Tatum Krikac bats against Yutan/Mead Thursday during their Class C game at the state tournament at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

They called off school Friday at St. Cecilia.

Not many would be in class anyway. That’s because students, teachers alike will be among the many fans who will flock to the Smith Complex to witness the Hawkettes battle for their first-ever state softball championship.

p10-14-22STCsoftballYutan1.jpg
St. Cecilia softball players celebrate a 3-run home run by Jordan Head (39) in the third inning against Yutan/Mead Thursday during their Class C semifinal game at the state tournament in Hastings.
p10-14-22STCsoftballYutan5.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Kyler Weidner hits against Yutan/Mead Thursday during their Class C game at the state tournament in Hastings.
p10-14-22STCsoftballYutan2.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Chloe Rossow checks the runner at first base after tagging Yutan/Mead’s Laycee Josoff in the fourth inning of their Class C state tournament game Thursday at Smith Softball Complex.
p10-14-22STCsoftballYutan3.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Izzy Kvols and Chloe Rossow (7) celebrate an inning-ending catch by Kvols in the sixth inning of their Class C state tournament game against Yutan/Mead Thursday at Smith Softball Complex.
