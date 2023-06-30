Summer Extreme Weather Illinois
Buy Now

Near a damaged sign, a utility pole lies in a parking lot on June 30, snapped off in derecho winds that hit Springfield, Ill., a day earlier along with a string of others on an east-side commercial strip just west of Interstate 55.

 John O’Connor/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Smoky haze, hot weather and powerful storms brought dangerous and uncomfortable conditions to parts of the U.S. heading into a long July Fourth weekend that typically draws Americans to outdoor gatherings.

From heat waves in the South and West to unhealthy air quality in the Northeast, much of the U.S. was under the threat of extreme weather. In the Midwest, some residents Friday were recovering from a powerful storm that moved through Illinois and Indiana a day earlier packing winds that reached more than 70 miles per hour.

0
0
0
0
0