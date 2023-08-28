Fatal Store Shooting Florida
Residents gather at a prayer vigil for the victims of a mass shooting a day earlier in Jacksonville, Fla., Aug. 27.

 John Raoux/AP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University, the president of the historically Black institution said Monday.

Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot in Jacksonville, Florida, and begin putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw.

