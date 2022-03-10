Three Hastings College students were honored on campus Wednesday as prize winners in the All-Student Art Show.
Sydnie Waldron of Alliance won best of show for her fabric and polyfill creation, "Sit a Moment and Listen."
Cassidy Coalson of Mitchell won the Best 2D award for oil on canvas painting, "Rooted."
Joseph Campbell of Columbus was honored for Best 3D work with his wood piece, "Uncontrolled."
The awards were announced at a reception in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, which is where the show exhibit is on display. The exhibit remains open for free public viewing through 5 p.m. Friday.
Ten artists were selected to place a total of 16 pieces in this year's show. The exhibition was judged by David Andree, associate professor of art at the University of Arkansas, who was a recent visiting artist at Hastings College.
