The Hastings College All-Student Art Show, an annual tradition in the HC Department of Visual Arts, is open now through March 11 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center on campus, 700 E. 12th St.
The exhibition is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All students on campus were invited to submit work in a variety of media for the juried annual student show. Of 80 artworks submitted by 29 students, the judge picked 16 pieces from 10 individuals to include in the exhibition.
This year’s exhibition was judged by David Andree, associate professor of art at the University of Arkansas, who was a recent visiting artist at Hastings College.
Andree named three award recipients, who will be recognized at a reception March 9 at 4 p.m. The reception is open to the public.
Student works selected for the show include:
Samantha Myers of Cozad: “Dysphoria,” ceramic and mixed media
Josie Polacek of Omaha: “Mayhem,” watercolor and scrapbook materials
Joseph Campbell of Columbus: “Uncontrolled,” wood
Avery McKennan of Fort Calhoun: “Monstera and Skull,” oil on canvas; and “Incandescent Bone,” oil on canvas
Brooke Jorgenson of Orleans: “Organic Pot,” stoneware
Stephanie Mlynarik of Fort Calhoun: “Feathery Bubbles,” woodcut print
Cassidy Coalson of Mitchell: “Rooted,” oil on canvas
Avery Muff of Hastings: “Hole in the Earth,” paper and hot glass; and “Reclining White,” blown glass
Christian Hessler of Hastings: “Switch Axis,” glass
Sydnie Waldron of Alliance, “Let Us Gather and Give Thanks,” wood, fiber, dried flowers, pearl; “She’s a Leggy Gal,” fabric and polyfill; “Ms. Thang,” fabric and polyfill; “Sit a Moment and Listen,” fabric and polyfill
• Alexis Linnebach of Olathe, Kansas: “Derecho,” polyfill, sound activated lights, speaker, fishing line, rhinestones
