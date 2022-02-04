After ending his pursuit of a career kicking field goals, Joel Schipper is ready to put his best foot forward to lead the Hastings Broncos baseball team as head coach.
Schipper, 26, played baseball and football at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., from 2013-16 and has played for winning teams most of his playing career, with his football teams reaching the national semifinals twice and baseball team winnings its conference title three years running. He hopes to keep that winning streak intact as he guides the Bronco squad into the 2022 season as a head coach.
The team will look to rebound from a 13-31 season last year under Head Coach Steve Spongberg, who resigned from his position after eight years with the program. Spongberg led the Broncos to top-half finishes in the conference in 2015, 2017, and 2018, with an overall record of 149-235.
“Winning is in my DNA,” Schipper said. “I’ve had some amazing teammates and obviously great coaches. We have some big expectations for ourselves.”
Assisting Schipper this season are Tyler Brakenhoff, who played at York College, and Jourdan Polanco, who spent six years in the Detroit Tigers minor league system. Brakenhoff will work with the pitching staff while Polanco handles catchers and hitting instruction.
“They’ll be instrumental in what we’re doing,” Schipper said of his assistants. “They’re great help.”
A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Schipper played left field, second base and third base in college before launching his coaching career as an assistant coach at Grand Rapids Christian High School. His experience includes a 2.5 year stint at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, where he worked with infielders and on hitting and base running.
His most recent coaching assisgnment was at Davensport University, a Division II school In Grand Rapids, where he served as volunteer assistant on a team that fell just one game shy of advancing to the Division II College World Series.
“It was cool to be part of that really unique group,” he said. “We had great success last year. It was the best year they’ve had.”
He believes that at age 26, he sees his youth as a plus as he strives to create a familial bond with his players. His foundation for building the program will rely heavily on building strong relationships among the players and coaching staff.
“Our culture is to build a family atmosphere,” he said. “Our coaching staff does that by building great relationships with our players and making sure they are cared for and that we relate to them. In doing that they’ll run through walls for you.”
His four pillars of success upon which he hopes to build the program include: Grit (mental toughness), gratitude, kaizen (never ending improvement), and mudipa (being vicariously joyful for another’s success).
“We need mental toughness and to be thankful to play the game we love with people we love,” he said. “Baseball is a long, strenuous season, and along that journey everybody has their big goals, but along that journey there are a lot of small processes that have to happen. Our focus is to be one percent better every day.
“Obviously in a team sport, it’s important when someone is doing something good for our team that we support them. Those are the things we want to instill.”
Schipper's plan is to build this year's team around his nucleus of returning seniors: Cam Brichacek, second base, Kasey Ohnoutka, shortstop, Keaton Hoeke, center field, Cole Staab, outfield, and Gates Johnson, pitcher.
Brichacek, the team’s leading hitter last season, topped all starters with a .340 batting average. Johnson, who posted a 4-6 record, racked up five complete games as staff workhorse, posting a team-best 3.27 ERA amongst its starting staff through 71.2 innings of work.
“My philosophy is building around these guys,” he said. “They’re all great leaders and a lot of the players look up to them. We’re blessed to have this group returning and are anticipating them to have some really great years for us this spring.”
He expects Concordia to be HC's “gold standard” opponent in conference play and looks forward to facing them in the second series of the regular season March 20 in Seward.
“I always love competition against the best,” he said. “We’ll go in there with a ful head of steam and see what we’ve got.”
His long-term objective is to build a program that grows with each successive season.
“I told the guys it isn’t all about wins,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m as competitive as they come, but my primary focus is to make sure these guys reach their potential and that the younger guys continue to improve year to year so that when they get done with baseball they can be productive in the world.
“I’m hoping to bring a winning culture here. I want to instill that not just on the baseball field but in all aspects, in the classroom, getting out in the community doing some good work, all that stuff.”
