No. 3-ranked Northwestern College Red Raiders invaded Lloyd Wilson Field on Saturday. They nearly owned the place while marauding to a 41-10 football win over Hastings College.
The Red Raiders pillaged and plundered to a 34-0 halftime lead. Meanwhile, the Broncos couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter in the season finale.
NW’s big halftime lead didn’t seem so large to Bronco coach Matt Franzen. He told his team exactly that in the locker room.
“I told the team that it doesn’t feel like 34-0. It feels like we are in the game,” Franzen said. “Every little mistake that we made defensively, Northwestern’s offense took advantage of it in the first half.”
The Red Raiders banked the win with an early third-quarter touchdown and a 41-0 chasm. But the Broncos kept competing. They reaped a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter for their efforts.
Northwestern now advances to the national playoffs sporting a 9-1 record, it’s only blemish a 30-29 loss to No. 1 Morningside in the season opener.
“I think we played the most complete team in our conference,” Franzen said about NW. “I think they are a team that can go on and win a national championship.”
Franzen and his coaching staff will soon hit the recruiting trail. There are positives from the season coaches will be able to point to – including a 7-4 record. This is HC’s first winning season since 2014 when it closed 6-5.
“As coaches we can go out and recruit really well with that,” Franzen said.
Saturday’s encounter started off with a bang for NW. The Red Raiders carved out a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns the first two times they had the ball.
NW added three more TDs in the second quarter to take its 34-0 lead just 38 seconds prior to the break.
HC buckled down hard in the second half, allowing just seven points to NW. The second half breathed new life into the Bronco gridders. For example, HC orchestrated a 10-play drive from its own 15 to NW’s 44 before the Red Raiders halted the march.
Hastings finally got on the scoreboard in the last quarter. Jason Bachel booted a 20-yard field goal. It capped an 11-play, 56-yard scoring campaign.
A bit of trickery highlighted HC’s field-goal drive. A double pass ended up going 39 yards. The field goal came three plays later.
HC made it into the end zone later in the fourth quarter. Quarterback John Zamora hit paydirt with a three-yard touchdown run followed by Bachle’s conversion kick that closed the game’s scoring.
“Our guys were still fighting like crazy to score that last touchdown. I thought our guys scrapped all the way to the end,” Franzen said.
Hastings had a long drive in the first quarter that covered 13 plays. But HC turned the ball over on downs at the Red Raiders’ 21.
Northwestern amassed 409 yards of total offense. Passing gained the Raiders 325 yards. Hastings collected 255 total yards. The Broncos committed just one penalty.
Zamora led the Bronco rushing totals with 61 yards on 11 carries. Antoine Murphy topped all HC receivers with 48 yards on three catches.
Ulrich led the Bronco tackling charts with six solos and four assists. Koby Brandenburg notched five solo tackles.
NW (9-1)..................13 21 7 0 – 41
HC (7-4) 0 0 0 10 – 10
NW – Jalyn Gramstad 11 run (kick blocked)
NW – Gramstad 1 run (Eli Stader kick)
NW – Cade Moser 2 pass from Gramstad (Stader kick)
NW – Noah Van’t Hoff 43 fumble return (Stader kick)
NW – Michael Storey 11 pass from Gramstad (Stader kick)
NW – Moser 41 pass from Blake Fryer (Stader kick)
HC – Jason Bachle 20 field goal
HC – John Zamora 3 run (Bachle kick)
NW HC
First Downs 23 16
Rushes-Yards 32-84 37-123
Passing Yards 325 132
Comp. Att. Int. 25-31-0 12-28-2
Total Yards 409 255
Punts-Avg. 3-37.6 5-34.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-55 1-15
Possession Time 31:55 28:05
RUSHING – NW Fryer 1-(-4), Gramstad 5-6, Kole Telford 6-16, Logan Meyer 8-42, Garrett Packer 4-11, Konner McQuillan 5-18, Luke Guggenmos 2-(-5). HC Jaishawn Wright 3-9, Jesse Ulrich 1-0, Malik Thorpe 2-3, Jhon Williams 4-19, Antoine Murphy 4-6, Zamora 11-61, Brett Simonsen 12-25.
PASSING – NW Fryer 6-11-0 113, Gramstad 19-20-0 212. HC Ulrich 1-2-0 39, Zamora 11-26-2 93.
RECEIVING– NW Moser 10-134, Blake Anderson 1-24, Packer 1-3, McQuillan 1-15, Storey 8-98, Tanner Schouten 4-51. HC Lane Heikkinen 1-11, Wright 1-10, Thorpe 1-2, Ethan Wilborn 1-39, Tanner Schneiderheinz 1-7, Murphy 3-48, Garrett Esch 1-4, Toriyan Tubbs 1-(-1), Simonsen 2-12.
