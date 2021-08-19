The Matt Franzen era of Hastings College football technically began in the spring, with an extended season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s naturally lots of intrigue surrounding the Bronco program heading into the new coach’s first season.
After going 2-6 last season, former head coach Tony Harper stepped down, which opened the door for Franzen, who was an assistant coach at HC from 1996-2006. The Broncos added a game in the spring, taking on a Benedictine College squad that was preparing for the NAIA tournament and falling 48-0.
But the new season brings with it new potential and exciting possibilities.
“We’ve put in a lot of work to this point,” Franzen said. “Now, we’re through fall camp and we’re ready to go. The guys are excited to start. As far as the team goes, we’re still learning about ourselves, we’re still getting to know one another; especially with the new freshmen coming in. We’re still finding our strengths to a degree, but I think we know each other. And as a team we know ourselves a lot better than we did six or seven months ago.”
The Broncos are in good shape to improve on last year’s record, with plenty of returning starters on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, Hastings will be happy to see seven of its top nine tacklers from last season back on the field in 2021. Leading the way is all-conference linebacker Tydus Clay, who totaled 80 tackles, which was 31 more than the second-leading tackler. He was also sixth in the GPAC with 12 tackles for loss, adding two sacks. The 5-foot, 11-inch, 212-pound senior will no doubt be a huge factor for the team’s success this season.
Paxton Terry was second on the team in tackles last season and Tyler Pawloski was fourth, as both will be joining Clay in the linebacking unit. The secondary also will be loaded with experience and talent, as Max Ruppert, DaeRon Jones, Koby Brandenburg, and Carlo Terrell all return to the secondary. Jones led all Broncos with four interceptions.
Offensively, Hastings brings back all five running backs that totaled double digit carries from last season. Tyree Nesmith led the way with 516 yards and 10 TDs, and he will be the veteran of an already experienced group of running backs. Joining the stable of workhorses are Brett Simonsen — a Sutton graduate — Thorpe Malik, and Daelyn Fairrow. Simonsen was second on the team with 440 yards rushing.
Quarterbacks John Zamora and Jesse Ulrich also return after putting in work on the ground and through the air. Zamora tallied a team-high 983 passing yards to Ulrich’s 682, but both players threw for four scores. The two signal callers have split time at the position the last two seasons.
Protecting the QBs and paving the way for the running backs are three returning starting offensive linemen: Tanner Cornell, Dustin Burgett, and Stfphon Sherman.
Hastings College will have a tough start to the season, traveling to Orange City, Iowa, to take on the NAIA runner-up in Northwestern College when the year opens on Sept. 4. Northwestern goes into the season ranked second in the country. The Broncos then get to host No. 14 Dordt University on Sept. 11 for HC’s home opener at Lloyd Wilson Field.
“We’re starting out with one of the best teams in the league. It’s good to play one of the top dogs early. It’ll show us what we do well and obviously the areas that we need to work on and improve,” Franzen said. “It’s a road game, so they’ll have the home field advantage, as well as coming off a pretty good season that they had last year. We’ll have some challenges going in, but more than anything it’ll test our character going on the road against a team like this. We’ll see how we show up and how we respond.”
Rest of the GPAC
The Great Plains Athletic Conference boasted two teams in the NAIA semifinals last season, when Northwestern topped Morningside to end the Mustangs’ run of two straight national championships. Both Morningside and the Red Raiders figure to be in the discussion for title favorites again this year, as they enter the year ranked third and second, respectively.
Dordt also goes into the new season ranked in the top 25, coming in at No. 14. Those three teams finished atop the conference last year, with Midland and Concordia rounding out the top five. And those same five schools, in that same order, make up the top five in the 2021 preseason conference poll.
2021 schedule
9/4 at (2) Northwestern; 9/11 vs. (14) Dordt; 9/18 vs. Jamestown (Homecoming); 9/25 at Dakota Wesleyan; 10/2 at Briar Cliff; 10/9 vs. (3) Morningside; 10/16 at Doane; 10/30 at Mount Marty; 11/6 vs. Midland; 11/13 vs. Concordia
