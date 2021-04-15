Hastings College’s vaunted forensics program extended its long record of success recently with its third consecutive top-10 finish in the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament.
The Broncos finished ninth in this year’s AFA-NST, which was conducted virtually in early April. The team had finished ninth in 2019 and eighth in 2018.
The 2020 tournament was canceled after the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic disrupted in-person learning and activities at colleges and universities across the United States.
Two members of this year’s team, senior Courtney Hanson from Brookings, South Dakota, and senior Samantha Burke from Denver, were recognized as All-Americans.
“This gives Hastings College a total of 19 All-Americans through its rich history, the most of any college or university in the country,” the college said in a news release announcing the national tournament results. “Each year, only 15 students from across the country are named All-Americans. The award is given to students who exemplify academic excellence, community service and competitive success.”
The team set another school record by breaking two Duo Interpretations to out-rounds for the first time ever, the college said. Senior Isaabella Robbins from Worland, Wyoming, and junior Brendan Kachnowski from Rock Springs, Wyoming, broke their Duo to semi-finals, while Hanson and sophomore Nikki DeSeriere from Westminster, Colorado, broke their Duo to quarter-finals.
During the national tournament, the team saw several students break into out rounds. They include:
- DeSeriere broke into quarter-finals with Duo Interpretation with Hanson and into semifinals with Prose Interpretation.
- Kiante Stuart, a sophomore from Nassau, The Bahamas, broke into quarter-finals with Persuasive Speaking.
- Kachnowski broke into semifinals with Duo Interpretation with Robbins.
- Hanson broke into quarter-finals with After Dinner Speaking and Duo Interpretation with DeSeriere, and semifinals with Prose Interpretation.
- Robbins broke into semifinals with Program Oral Interpretation and Duo Interpretation with Kachnowski.
The team brought a total of 41 events to the AFA-NST. All students and events are listed below.
- Ally Banks, a first-year student from Shawnee, Kansas, brought After Dinner Speaking and Poetry Interpretation.
- Victoria Caplinger, a first-year student from Effingham, Kansas, brought Extemporaneous Speaking, Impromptu Speaking and Program Oral Interpretation.
- Jeremiah Cox, a first-year student from Chaska, Minnesota, brought Extemporaneous Speaking and Persuasive Speaking.
- Mae Heater, a first-year student from Bennington, brought After Dinner Speaking and Poetry Interpretation.
- Jacob Stulken, a first-year student from Doniphan, brought Duo Interpretation with junior Chloe Carson and After Dinner Speaking.
- DeSeriere brought Duo Interpretation with Hanson, Duo Interpretation with Kachnowski, Prose Interpretation and Dramatic Interpretation.
- Sophomore Kiante Stuart brought Duo Interpretation with Chloe Carson and Persuasive Speaking.
- Carson, a junior from Eagan, Minnesota, brought Duo Interpretation with Stuart, Duo Interpretation with Stulken, Prose Interpretation, Impromptu Speaking and Dramatic Interpretation.
- Sam Johnson, a junior from Hastings, brought Informative Speaking, Extemporaneous Speaking, Impromptu Speaking and After Dinner Speaking.
- Kachnowski brought Duo Interpretation with Robbins, Duo Interpretation with DeSeriere, Program Oral Interpretation, Persuasive Speaking, Poetry Interpretation and Dramatic Interpretation.
- Samantha Burke brought Informative Speaking, Extemporaneous Speaking, Program Oral Interpretation, Prose Interpretation and Poetry Interpretation.
- Hanson brought Duo Interpretation with DeSeriere, Prose Interpretation, Program Oral Interpretation, After Dinner Speaking and Communication Analysis.
- Robbins brought Duo Interpretation with Kachnowski, Informative Speaking, Program Oral Interpretation and Poetry Interpretation.
