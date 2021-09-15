Hastings College Broncos of the past, present and future will gather in Hastings this weekend for homecoming festivities.
Highlights of this year’s celebration will include a return of the Melody Round-Up Parade in its traditional format Saturday after modifications for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic in 2020.
Last year’s event saw bands standing in place and playing at locations around campus and spectators moving around to see them. This year, the Hastings College Marching Broncos and area high school bands will be back on the streets of downtown Hastings for the parade that also showcases candidates for homecoming royalty.
Hastings College will take on Jamestown University in football, Concordia University in volleyball and Dakota Wesleyan University in women’s and men’s soccer, all Saturday afternoon and evening.
Other Saturday highlights will include the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.
Sunday will bring the traditional Hastings College Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church and a brunch honoring Jill Erickson, Robin Koozer and George Lundeen, new inductees to the HC Fine Arts Hall of Fame.
Homecoming Weekend offers a chance for alumni to reconnect with past and present faculty, staff and administrators and other Hastings friends. It’s also an opportunity to meet the Broncos of the future and their families.
Advance registration was requested for several events, and a few involve charges. Many are open to the general public on a walk-up basis. For more information about the weekend, visit www.hastings.edu/alumni/alumni-events/homecoming/.
Here’s the hourly schedule:
Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Exhibition of bronzes by George Lundeen of the HC Class of 1971, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center West Gallery. The exhibit, which will remain in place through Sept. 30, commemorates Lundeen’s Golden Graduation year. Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
12:30 p.m.: Gridiron Club Golf Classic, Elks Country Club. (Charges apply, with proceeds supporting Bronco Athletics.)
4-7 p.m.: Celebrate Hastings College After Hours, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center. This event will bring alumni together with current and retired faculty and staff, community leaders and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce members.
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: Bronco Campus 5k Run/Walk, starting and finishing at Barrett Family Alumni Center (no fee to participate)
9 a.m.: Go Broncos Visit Day, Daugherty Center for Student Engagement. High school students and families are welcome to enjoy continental breakfast and learn more about the college and its offerings. Campus tours, a shuttle downtown to the parade, and lunch at the Bronco Barbecue also will be provided. A registration button is available on the website.
10:30 a.m.: 70th annual Melody Round-Up Parade, downtown Hastings.
11:15-1 p.m.: Bronco Barbecue, Gray Center/JDAC parking lot (charge applies). Afterward, the Marching Bronco Band will lead the crowd to Lloyd Wilson Stadium in time for kickoff.
1 p.m: Football vs. Jamestown, Lloyd Wilson field, followed by postgame party at Barrett Family Alumni Center
3 p.m: Volleyball vs. Concordia, Lynn Farrell Arena
5 p.m.: Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, Kiewit Gymnasium (charge applies)
5:30 p.m.: Women’s soccer vs. Dakota Wesleyan, Lloyd Wilson Field
7 p.m.: All Alumni After Hours, Murphy’s Wagon Wheel, 107 N. Lincoln Ave.
7-10 p.m.: Rock N’ Shop Block Party and Downtown Concert, in the block by Art Bar, 647 W. Second St. Hastings College is partnering with Pacha Soap, Art Bar and Cameron Downtown for this block party. Local vendors will be open for business. Local performers and the indie band Sarah and the Sundays will be featured.
8 p.m.: Honor class reunions (classes of 2020, 2010 and 2011, 1995 and 1996, and 1980 and 1981), various locations
8 p.m.: Men’s soccer vs. Dakota Wesleyan, Lloyd Wilson Field
Sunday
10:30 a.m.: Hastings College Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave. Masks are required.
11:30 a.m.: Fine Arts Hall of Fame Brunch, JDAC (charge applies). The induction ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m.
