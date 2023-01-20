Hastings College will present its 59th annual Honor Band and 51st annual Honor Choir concert 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave.
The concert is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Hastings College Facebook page.
The Hastings College Honor Band and Choir festival is the longest-running high school music honor ensembles sponsored by a college in Nebraska and features some of the region’s most talented high school musicians. This year, students selected come from 40 high schools in Nebraska, plus one in Colorado and another in South Dakota.
Student check-in for both ensembles is Sunday, with rehearsals happening on campus until later on Monday when the groups move to the church to prepare for the concert.
The honor band is directed by Louie Eckhardt, director of bands at Hastings College. The choir is directed by Brett Epperson, director of choral activities at HC.
Tribland students selected for this year’s Hastings College Honor Band and Choir are listed below by school or hometown:
Adams Central: Libbi Hood, choir
Doniphan-Trumbull: Chase Groff, band
Exeter-Milligan: Liberty Johnson, band
Fairfield: Rachel Brhel, band
Harvard: Alyssa Ferguson, Austin Harms, choir
Hastings High School: Jake Braun, Karson Howard, Douglas Machado, choir; Justine Bierman, Rebecca Evans, band
Minden: Evan Porter, Sara Shirley, choir
Sandy Creek: Leiah Mueller, choir
Sutton: Whitney Hahn, Kylie Schroetlin, band
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.