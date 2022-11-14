After finishing its regular season in the GPAC without a loss, Hastings College men’s soccer team was knocked off at home by Concordia, 4-2, on Nov. 11 in a shootout to finish runner-up in the GPAC tournament.

And while the team will be looking to rebound from the loss when it faces off against the University of Northwest Ohio in the NAIA National Championship opening round in Bethel, Indiana, on Thursday at a time TBD, head coach Cole Poppen thinks his team will be sufficiently motivated and confident in its quest for a championship finish.

