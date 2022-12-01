The Dec. 7 chapel service at Hastings College will feature Lessons and Carols, which the college chaplain, the Rev. Doodle Harris, is calling "And the Angels said…," the story of the birth of Jesus as told by the angels.

The service begins 9:30 a.m. in French Memorial Chapel, 800 N. Turner Ave., and is free and open to the public. The service also will be livestreamed on the Hastings College Facebook page, facebook.com/hastings.edu.

