The Dec. 7 chapel service at Hastings College will feature Lessons and Carols, which the college chaplain, the Rev. Doodle Harris, is calling "And the Angels said…," the story of the birth of Jesus as told by the angels.
The service begins 9:30 a.m. in French Memorial Chapel, 800 N. Turner Ave., and is free and open to the public. The service also will be livestreamed on the Hastings College Facebook page, facebook.com/hastings.edu.
The service will include a monologue from Audrey Weeks, a senior theater major from Hastings; plus four readings.
Rich Loyd, the college's executive president, and Ann Martin, chair of the HC Board of Trustees, are two of the readers.
Music will be provided by the Hastings College Handbell Choir under the direction of Byron Jensen and the Hastings College Choir under the direction of Brett Epperson. Accompanists include Linda Vollweiler and Jonathan Sokasits, with Louie Eckhardt joining on trumpet.
