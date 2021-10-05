The Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre will present the play “Men on Boats” this week and weekend in the Chautauqua Park Pavilion near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue.
“Men on Boats” is described as “the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.” The play was written by Jaclyn Backhaus.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but free-will donations will be accepted.
Additional parking is available on the south side of the Hastings Aquacourt at 2200 W. Third St.
Sarah Nottage-Tacey, visiting instructor of theater, is directing the production. The cast includes 13 actors and 17 crew members.
