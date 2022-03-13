HC women’s wrestling gets taste of national tournament
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Hastings College women’s wrestling team had 12 grapplers competing at the national tournament, coming off a third-place finish in the conference tournament.
Notable performances:
Kaydince Turner, a freshman for the Broncos, went into nationals as the 10th seed and won her first match via major decision. After losing to the seventh seed in the second round, Turner — HC’s 143-pounder — cruised through her next two matches, racking up a pin and a 12-1 major decision. But Turner’s season came to an end in the consolation quarterfinals, where she lost an 11-8 decision to ninth seeded Josettee Partney.
Turner’s performance is the furthest any wrestler has advanced in the program’s two years of existence.
Ilaisaane Latu, a freshman at 155, lost her first match of the national tournament against the No. 2 seed in the bracket, but she then won her next two matches with pins at 24 seconds and 1:22. Latu lost via 10-0 major decision to end her tourney run.
Hastings College’s Tiana Savino and Savannah Turner — both freshmen — went 1-2 in the tournament.
Broncos pick up win
behind Johnson
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Weather canceled two of Hastings College’s games from the RussMatt Tournament, which continues through Tuesday. The Bronco baseball team beat Hannibal-LaGrange University 13-5 on Sunday to improve to 1-2 in tourney play.
In Sunday’s matchup, HC scored eight of its runs in the final five innings. Lane Harris led the Broncos with three RBIs, while Cole Staab, Camden Brichacek and James Velasquez each totaled two. Noah Miranda and Tyler Kissler drove in one run apiece. Brichachek tallied a team-high three hits on the day, while Staab, Kissler, and Harris each had two. Two of Brichacek’s knocks were doubles. Staab and Kissler also had a double. Gates Johnson threw 5 2/3 innings on the mound and struck out a career-high 12, while allowing just two earned runs.
Hastings College is now 3-9 on the season and will take on Northwestern College Monday as the RussMatt tourney continues. HC already fell to Northwestern 10-1 earlier in the tournament.
Lopers national champions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The No. 1-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team picked up its fourth national title in dominating fashion, scoring a program-record 127 points and having eight All-Americans and three national finalists.
This is Dalton Jensen’s first national title as a head coach; he was a member of the 2012 team.
Matt Malcom (165 pounds) was the Lopers’ lone champion with Josh Portillo (125) and Sam Turner (149) national runners-up.
Wesley Dawkins (133) and Billy Higgins (184) took bronze and Austin Eldredge fourth (174). Heavyweight Lee Herrington and Nick James (141) each finished fifth.
Malcom capped off a five-year All-American career by going 30-2 this year and winning his second national title (2019; 157 pounds). The top-seed at 165 pounds, he had to beat second-seed Shane Gantz of Wisconsin-Parkside. Malcom’s escape to start the second period was the lone point scored in the match as Gantz went neutral to start the third. Malcom fought off every shot attempt and mat return to go unbeaten vs. D2 competition this winter.
NU women in NCAA tourney
Nebraska earned a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship on Friday, March 18 in Louisville, Ky.
Nebraska (24-8) earned a No. 23 NCAA Net ranking after going 11-7 in Big Ten regular-season and 2-1 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on March 5. During NU’s Big Ten Tournament run, the Huskers defeated No. 10 Michigan 76-73. It marked Nebraska’s third win over an Associated Top 10 team this season, including a 72-55 win over then-No. 5 Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 14. The Huskers also ran to a 79-58 victory over then-No. 8 Michigan at PBA on Jan. 4.
The Huskers have been led this season by second-team All-Big Ten guard Jaz Shelley and second-team All-Big Ten post Alexis Markowski, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Shelley, a 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, leads the Huskers in scoring (13.1 ppg), assists (5.0 apg), steals (1.8 spg) and blocked shots (1.0 bpg) while ranking second on the team in rebounding (6.5 rpg). The only player to rank among the top 20 in the Big Ten in all five major categories, Shelley was also a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection by the conference media.
Markowski, a unanimous choice by the coaches to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, ranks among the nation’s best freshmen averaging 12.8 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds. The 6-3 forward/center from Lincoln, Neb., is the only Power Five conference freshman to average better than 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds this season.
In addition to Shelley and Markowski, fourth-year guard Sam Haiby and third-year forward Isabelle Bourne added honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades in 2022. Haiby, a 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., is the only player in Husker history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points (1,361), 500 rebounds (526) and 400 assists (413). She was also a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season. Bourne, a two-time honorable-mention all-league pick from Canberra, Australia, joins Haiby, Shelley and Markowski in giving the Huskers four starters averaging in double figures.
Nebraska’s No. 8 seed marked the Huskers’ best seed in the Big Dance since claiming a No. 4 seed in the 2014 NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten Tournament title. The Huskers are 1-0 in first-round games in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed, defeating No. 9 seed Xavier in College Park, Md., in 2008.
Gonzaga punched its ticket to March Madness with a 71-59 win over BYU in the West Coast Conference Championship Game on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (26-6) went 15-2 in regular-season Big West play and finished No. 25 in the NET rankings. Gonzaga owns wins over 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifiers BYU, Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Montana State and Hawaii. Gonzaga lost twice to both Stanford and BYU and suffered a loss to at-large NCAA selection Washington State.
The Bulldogs and Huskers do have a pair of common opponents this season in San Diego and Wyoming. Gonzaga went 2-0 against USD (76-66, Spokane; 69-43, San Diego) and defeated Wyoming (54-47, Spokane, Dec. 3). The Huskers defeated San Diego 64-56 in San Diego (Nov. 27) and defeated Wyoming 72-61 in Lincoln on Dec. 22.
Melody Kempton (10.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg) leads a balanced Bulldog roster that features four players averaging in double figures, including Kayleigh (10.8 ppg, 3.8 apg) and Kaylynne Truong (10.8 ppg, 3.4 apg) and Yvonne Ejim (10.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg). Starters Cierra Walker (9.0 ppg), Abby O’Connor (6.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Anamaria Virjoghe (3.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) give Gonzaga a productive roster from top to bottom that averages 69.3 points per game while surrendering just 55.8 points per contest. The Bulldogs also carry a plus-10.4 rebound margin.
In Louisville, the Cardinals earned a No. 1 seed for Coach Jeff Walz, who was a Nebraska assistant coach under 2022 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Paul Sanderford when current Husker Head Coach Amy Williams was a senior at Nebraska in 1997-98. Louisville (25-4) will face America East Conference Tournament champion Albany (23-9) in the other first-round game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday.
The Huskers will be making their 15th NCAA appearance in program history, dating back to their first trip in 1988 after winning the Big Eight regular-season championship. More details on game times and television distribution will be announced soon.
