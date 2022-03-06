HC baseball
Hastings College went into Saturday with the intention of finishing a game that was suspended from Friday due to weather and then complete its regularly scheduled game against Mayville State. Instead, the Broncos and the Comets were able to play only four more full innings before weather played a part in the series once again.
The Broncos and the Comets suspended Friday’s nightcap in the bottom of the fifth with Mayville State leading Hastings 4-3. But the Broncos tacked on the tying run on Saturday when the game resumed. The two squads remained deadlocked until the Comets put two runs on the board in the top of the ninth inning, winning the game 6-4.
For HC, Keaton Hoeke, Cole Staab, Noah Miranda, and Cory Koranda all drove in runs in the loss. Hoeke recorded three of the Broncos’ six hits in the contest. Gates Johnson gave up four hits and four runs and struck out six on the mound for Hastings. James Velasquez was hit with the loss after going 4 2/3 innings and allowing two runs.
Saturday’s second game was canceled because of weather, leaving the Broncos with a record of 2-7 after suffering their sixth consecutive loss. HC’s next game will be Thursday at the RussMatt tournament in Auburndale, Fla.
HC softball
Hastings College lost its final game of the Langston Red Dirt tournament, as it finished 2-2.
The Broncos rounded out the tournament with a 3-2 win over Texas Wesleyan University on Saturday. Texas Wesleyan broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh, but in the bottom of the frame, Ana Krueger scored on an error to tie the game at 2-apiece. Then, in the next at bat, Mattie Hogrefe singled to score Sydney Schelkopf and give HC a walk-off victory. Schelkopf and Hogrefe both tallied two hits in the contest, while Hogrefe drove in two runs. Kyleigh Boever got the win in the circle, allowing just two runs and struck out four batters.
The Broncos opened the tourney Thursday with a 10-0 loss to University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Schelkopf tallied Hastings’ only hit of the game.
HC then defeated Bethel College 6-2 on Friday. Lauren Schneider led HC with two RBIs in the game, while Hogrefe, Stuhr, Bailey French, and Boever all added an RBI of their own. Stuhr racked up three hits, while Julia Reimer and Schneider both had two hits. Reimer and Stuhr each hit a double, while Hogrefe, Schneider, and Boever all belted homers.
Hastings’ second game on Friday resulted in a 9-1 loss against NAIA No. 7 Ottawa University. French had the only RBI of the game for HC, and she and Stuhr had the only two hits.
UNO fires Derrin Hansen
OMAHA — Derrin Hansen, who coached Omaha during its transition from Division II to Division I, was fired Sunday after a second straight five-win season.
Hansen had been a member of the Mavericks’ staff since 1998 and head coach for 17 seasons. Hansen compiled a 253-260 record, 92-122 since the program became a full Division I member in 2015.
The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season. They lost 87-79 to South Dakota State on Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament.
“I ask that the entire Maverick community join me in thanking Coach Hansen for his many contributions to Omaha Athletics and our university,” athletic director Adrian Dowell said. “In 17 years leading Omaha Men’s Basketball, Coach Hansen represented UNO with class, impacted countless lives through his mentorship of student-athletes on and off the court, and successfully transitioned the program to the Division I level.”
The Mavericks reached the Summit League Tournament final in 2017 and came within a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer from making the NCAA Tournament. They returned to the Summit final in 2019.
The Mavericks were a combined 10-45 the last two years, 7-25 in the Summit League.
“After a careful assessment of the program, I am confident that under new leadership, Omaha Basketball can achieve sustainable success at the top of our league, and we are committed to elevating the program’s stature,” Dowell said.
