The Hastings College men’s and women’s track and field teams hit the road to compete at the University of Nebraska-Kearney invite. Minden graduate Justin Villars led the Broncos with a gold medal in the discus, throwing for an A standard qualifying mark of 51.43 meters. No other thrower was within two meters of Villars.
Brian Clausen took second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.26 seconds, while Connor Hartzler (57.52) was seventh. Tyler Summers was third in the hammer throw (55.49 meters), and Cole Schmidt placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 7.12 meters.
The Broncos were also fourth in the 1,600 relay, finishing the race in 3:33.
On the women’s side, Nisa Thomas won gold in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.34 seconds, with Rhys Maxey behind her in fifth (15.56). Thomas’ time was an A standard qualifying time. The HC 400 relay team also reached an A standard time, taking gold in just 47.34 seconds. Karson Sears also brought home a gold medal in the long jump, hitting an A standard of 5.80 meters. Daisy Maessner was third ini the event (5.55) and Lauren Tamayo (5.55) was right behind her in fourth, while Ikea Cuff placed seventh (5.18).
Madison Gerken won the 3,000 steeple chase in a time of 12:06, as Landry Hinkson (12:35) was behind her in third.
Maessner also placed second in the triple jump (11.51) while Cuff was fourth (10.63) in the event. Kiara Anderson was third in the discus (43.89) and seventh in the hammer throw (49.96). Julyah Wilson placed third in the 400 (1:00), and Veronica Pinkerton was fifth (1:01). Thomas was also sixth (1:02) in the event and Maxey (1:03) was seventh. Pinkerton also placed fifth in the 1,500 (5:00).
HC will be back in action Friday at the Jim Dutcher invite at Doane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.